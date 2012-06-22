* ECB eases collateral requirements
* "Big Four" in euro agrees on aid to boost growth
* Weak German data reminder of Germany's vulnerability
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 22 The euro firmed against the
yen and was flat versus the dollar on Friday after the European
Central Bank said it would accept a wider range of collateral
for access to the bank's lending, including lower-quality
assets, to ease strains in the region's financial sector.
The changes include moves to accept residential
mortgage-backed securities, securities backed by loans to small
and medium-sized firms, auto loans, leasing and consumer finance
asset-backed securities and commercial mortgages rated as low as
'triple B'..
The euro recovered some of the previous day's losses on the
news even though there already was market speculation regarding
an ECB move on collateral on Thursday. The euro hit the
session's peaks of $1.2583 and was last at $1.2543,
little changed on the day, after falling to its lowest levels in
about a week on Thursday.
"Anytime you can get the ECB more involved in this process,
the market views that as a positive development. They're the
ones who can print the money," said Bob Sinche, global head of
currency strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"The official announcement hit the market in an
exceptionally quiet morning," he added.
Against the yen, the euro was up 0.3 percent at 100.95
.
The euro is likely to stay under pressure, however, as weak
euro zone data and rising borrowing costs for peripheral
countries will add pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates or
expand liquidity operations.
Some analysts expressed doubts about the efficacy of the
collateral change.
"It satisfies liquidity demand in the very near term, which
is all they care about right now, but it is hard to see it
meaningfully changing the available liquidity for banks," said
Aroop Chatterjee, currency strategist at Barclays Capital in New
York.
He added that funding strains in the euro zone were not as
severe as they were last year.
In addition, some market participants raised concerns about
the potential negative impact of changes to the ECB's balance
sheet, which could limit its ability to respond to new financial
strains.
PROS AND CONS FOR EURO
A potential negative for the euro was Germany's insistence
on Friday that Greece must fulfill the terms outlined in its
bailout program, adding that there was no room for flexibility
with respect to slashing the country's debt to 120 percent of
gross domestic product.
One thing going for the euro, however, was agreement among
the euro zone's "Big Four" - Germany, France, Spain, and Italy -
about a 130-billion euro package ($156 billion) to try to boost
growth, although they differed on how to launch joint bonds.
.
The euro already had been nursing losses earlier in the
session in the wake of poor German sentiment data, which
reminded investors that Europe's largest economy was also
struggling due to the region's debt crisis. The single euro zone
currency was on track to end the week lower after two straight
weeks of gains.
German business sentiment fell for a second successive month
in June to its lowest in more than two years, reinforcing
indications given by this week's ZEW and factory surveys that
the economy was losing momentum.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent on the day at
82.360, having risen to 82.465, its highest since June 13.
The index was on track for its biggest weekly gain since
early May, having staged its biggest rally in more than three
months on Thursday after surveys of business activity from China
to the euro zone and the United States darkened the outlook for
the world economy.
The dollar was also up against the yen, rising 0.3 percent
to 80.52 yen.
Adding to the gloom on the U.S. outlook, Moody's Investors
Service on Thursday cut the credit ratings of 15 global banks,
including JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.
"I'm sitting on the sidelines - very low risk on the whole
compared to what we would normally use," said Pierre Lequeux,
head of currency management at Aviva Investors in London.
"The big question mark out there is over what is going to
come out of Europe. Are we going to see some progress?"