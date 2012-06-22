* ECB eases collateral requirements to ease pressure on
banks
* "Big Four" in euro agree on aid to boost growth
* Attention shifts to June 28-29 EU summit
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 22
The euro edged higher against the dollar on Friday after its
worst selloff in more than six months, buoyed by the European
Central Bank's move to make funding easier for struggling banks.
The ECB said it would allow financial institutions to pledge
a wider range of assets, including collateral of a lower
quality, in exchange for cash. The changes, which will be worth
over 100 billion euros, marked the ECB's second such move in six
months.
Analysts, however, are skeptical about the efficacy of the
move and concerns are growing that constant lowering of lending
standards could make the quality of the ECB's balance sheet
deteriorate and limit its ability to respond to new financial
strains.
"As far as I can tell, the intended effect is to make it
easier for people, businesses, banks, etc. to borrow money by
utilizing collateral that wasn't available to use before today,"
said Neal Gilbert, market strategist at GFT in Grand Rapids,
Michigan.
"Whether this actually works as intended or just leads to
more bad loans and, in turn, more bailouts will be closely
watched," he said.
The euro rose to as high as $1.2583 and was last at
$1.2561, up 0.2 percent, on track for a weekly decline of 1.1
percent.
On Thursday, it fell about 1.3 percent, the worst daily
performance since mid-December after a spate of disappointing
data around the world prompted investors to seek safe-haven in
the U.S. dollar.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to 101.03
. The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 80.42 yen and
was on pace for its best week since late February with a gain of
2 percent.
The ECB's supportive move comes as Spain braces for a
downgrade from ratings firm DBRS by the end of August, which is
expected to pile extra misery on the country and its banks.
Spanish bond yields surged to 7.3 percent earlier this week,
before easing on hopes that policymakers will take steps to
alleviate pressure on the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
REVIVE GROWTH
German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of
France, Italy and Spain on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion)
package to revive growth on Friday, but resisted pressure for
common euro zone bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue
funds.
Investors' focus now turns to whether a June 28-29 EU summit
can back up the expectations of some concrete progress towards
fiscal integration and allowing the bloc's rescue funds to buy
government debt.
Analysts said the euro is likely to stay under pressure as
weak euro zone data and rising borrowing costs for peripheral
countries will add pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates or
expand liquidity operations.
Deutsche Bank in a note said it remains bearish on
euro/dollar, but said the euro's decline may slow.
"We don't anticipate a gamechanging June 28th EU summit, and
with positioning a constraint to the downside and poor
fundamentals similarly to the upside, the next few weeks may see
tighter ranges," the bank write to clients.
Currency speculators reduced bets against the euro in the
week ending June 19, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday showed.
Net euro short positioning fell to 141,066 contracts from
195,187 contracts a week earlier, and off a record high of
214,418 contracts reached in early June.
Earlier, the euro had come under pressure after data showing
German business sentiment fell for a second successive month in
June to its lowest in more than two years.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent on the day at
82.245, having risen to 82.469, its highest since June 13.
The index was on track for its biggest weekly gain since
early May, having staged its biggest rally in more than three
months on Thursday.