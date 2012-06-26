BRIEF-Jones Energy files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 26 The euro recovered from a more than two-week low against the dollar to trade little changed in late New York trade on T uesday as some investors made small changes to positions ahead of an EU summit later this week.
The euro was last at $1.2502 closer to the session peak of $1.2530 than the session low of $1.2440 with a few hours of trading left before the New York close.
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage:
* Northern Vertex draws second tranche of US$20,000,000 credit facility with sprott lending for moss mine project