* Euro falls vs dollar, strong support seen around $1.2440
* Little progress on debt crisis expected at EU summit
* Italian short-term costs rise
NEW YORK, June 27 The euro fell for a third day
against the dollar on Wednesday on the eve of a European Union
summit as investors bet the talks will fail to deliver new
measures to ease the region's debt crisis.
No move toward the issuance of common euro zone bonds
appeared likely after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted
as saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long
as I live."
German leaders have deflated expectations of any
breakthrough from the two-day summit, which starts on Thursday,
but investors are reluctant to sell the euro aggressively in
case any progress in tackling the debt crisis is made.
"The euro remains under pressure on Wednesday as German
Chancellor Angela Merkel continued to voice her opposition for a
euro bond," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX in New
York. "The single currency may face additional headwinds over
the remainder of the week should the EU Summit disappoint."
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2468, though
off a two-week low of $1.2440 hit on Tuesday, a level seen as
providing strong technical support. The next downside target is
a two-year low of $1.2288 hit on June 1.
Some traders said a roadmap toward a common banking union or
a decision at the summit to activate the euro zone's rescue fund
to start buying Italian and Spanish government debt and lower
their borrowing costs could provide relief to the euro.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to 2.957 percent at
auction on Wednesday, their highest since December. The spike
comes just ahead of a five-year and 10-year debt sale for up to
5.5 billion euros on Thursday. On Tuesday, Spain's short-term
borrowing costs nearly tripled.
Growing concerns that more peripheral euro zone nations will
be shut out from capital markets, and expectations that fiscal
austerity will drag the region into a more painful recession,
will see the euro stay under pressure. Any bounce toward the
$1.27 or $1.28 level would attract sellers, traders said.
"I am going short euro/dollar into the summit," said Stuart
Frost, head of absolute returns and currency at RWC Capital, a
London-based fund manager. "The euro should be a lot lower than
what it is, and even if there is an agreement, chances of which
are very low, the currency is headed towards $1.20."
A Nomura survey showed a majority of investors expect the
summit to produce no concrete measures. Twenty-two percent
expected "a bailout announcement of sorts" while 14 percent were
looking for "a resolution towards banking union," reflecting an
outside chance of a breakthrough.
JAPANESE POLITICS
Against the yen, the euro was 0.2 percent higher
at 99.42 yen, having hit a two-week low of 98.71 the previous
day. The common currency has still lost around 1.6 percent
against the yen so far this week.
The dollar was 0.3 percent higher at 79.74 yen, but
below a two-month high of 80.59 yen hit earlier this week.
Some market players said that while the yen was being
supported by safe-haven inflows, political uncertainty stemming
from a rift inside Japan's ruling party could start to weigh.
Many investors outside Japan, though, are still unsure of the
implications for the yen from the political uncertainty.
"International investors have been burned so many times by
trying to trade dollar/yen around Japanese political events.
They are happy to watch the story unfold but unwilling to take
positions, in FX at least," said Gareth Berry, associate
director of G10 FX strategy for UBS in Singapore.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces the risk of a
split in his party that could trigger a snap election after his
signature tax increase plan cleared parliament's lower house on
Tuesday despite its rejection by a group of party rebels.
The hike is aimed at curbing Japan's snowballing public
debt, which already exceeds two years' worth of its economic
output. Analysts at Morgan Stanley say the move to raise taxes
will give the Bank of Japan more leeway to ease monetary policy
and that is likely to be negative for the yen.