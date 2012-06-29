* EU leaders allow more flexibility in rescue funds
* Skepticism remains; scope for more gains limited
* Aussie, kiwi dollars rally, while safe-haven USD tumbles
NEW YORK, June 29 The euro was on track for its
best day against the dollar in eight months on Friday after euro
zone leaders agreed on measures to stabilize banks and reduce
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, but the rally looked set to
be short-lived.
Euro zone leaders agreed that its rescue funds could be used
to stabilize bond markets without forcing countries that comply
with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or
economic reforms.
Details of the agreement, which also includes the creation
of a single supervisory body for euro area banks, remain
unclear. Still, the outcome surprised investors who had
positioned for the euro to weaken as expectation for any action
during a two-day European Union summit had all but vanished.
"This is another band-aid," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "There was not
anything material that came out of the discussion that would
help resolve the crisis."
Woolfolk said he maintained his three-month forecast for
euro/dollar at $1.20. The summit "actually reinforces it," he
said.
The euro rose as high as $1.2692 on Reuters data, the
strongest since June 21, and was last at $1.2660, up 1.8 percent
and on track for its biggest percentage daily rise since late
October.
Despite Friday's gains, the euro zone common currency was on
pace for a loss of 5.1 percent this quarter, the biggest since
September.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply on
the EU deal, while 10-year Irish government bond yields fell to
their lowest since before the country agreed to its
international bailout.
Against the yen, the euro jumped to a one-week high of
101.39 and was last at 101.05, up 2.3 percent., it was
the biggest one-day gain since March, 2011.
The euro also rose 0.7 percent versus sterling to 80.67
pence..
Neil Jones, head of hedge fund sales at Mizuho Corporate
Bank in London, said the expectation for end-of-month window
dressing in the stock market "is forcing the 'risk on' hand.
"The euro (is) responding by moving higher and triggering
short-covering," he said.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 79.81 yen but was on
track for a quarterly loss of 3.5 percent, also the largest
since September.
ECB EYED
Analysts said the euro could make further near-term gains,
supported by month- and quarter-end flows. But they expect the
rally to fade next week as investors worry some steps are just
short-term solutions and others will take time to implement.
Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London, said he does not expect it to rise much
beyond $1.27. "It will not be too long before the market
realizes there is not much new in the agreement, and that
anything that is new has a huge amount of conditionality in it."
Traders said the euro could struggle ahead of chart
resistance at the $1.2747 June high. Near-term support was at
the 21-day moving average, currently at $1.2546, with stop-loss
sell orders reported below.
Some analysts pointed to execution risks in the move to
empower the European Central Bank with a supervisory role that
could prove to be contentious. The market would also soon start
to question whether the euro zone's rescue fund has enough
resources to recapitalize banks and buy peripheral bonds.
Attention will turn to an ECB meeting next week, with an
increasing number of analysts expecting policymakers to opt to
cut interest rates from their current 1 percent.
The rally in risk appetite buoyed higher-yielding,
growth-linked currencies. The Australian dollar rallied to the
strongest since early May, and last traded at $1.0244, up 2.1
percent. The New Zealand dollar rose 1.9 percent
to $0.8023.
"For now, it's about the belief that the euro area has
bought some more time," David Rosenberg, chief economist and
strategist at Gluskin Sheff, wrote to clients. "Though this cuts
both ways -- it just means ongoing volatility until there is a
concrete resolution at hand."