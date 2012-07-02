GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
NEW YORK, July 2 The dollar extended losses against the yen o n Monday after data showed business activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector came in weaker than expected in June.
For details on the U.S. data, see.
The dollar was last at 79.53, compared with 79.72 yen prior to the data.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
* Dollar index struggles near 7-mth lows as US yields fall further