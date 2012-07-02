NEW YORK, July 2 The euro fell to a fresh session low against the U.S. dollar on Monday while the dollar fell to a fresh session low against the yen as risk aversion rose after a report showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time since July 2009.

"It shows that a long-time bright spot for the economy is in decline and that adds to worries about the fragile state of the U.S. economy," said Joe Manimbo, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "It can also set the stage for a soft jobs number that will come on Friday."

The euro was last at $1.2575 after falling as low as $1.2567. The dollar was last down 0.4 percent against the yen at 79.44 yen after falling as low as 79.36 yen.