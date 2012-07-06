NEW YORK, July 6 The euro broke below $1.2300 for the first time since June 1 as investors continued a flight to safer havens after a report on Friday showed U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, stoking strong risk aversion.

The euro fell as low as $1.2298, down 0.7 percent, before recovering slightly to $1.2305.

The dollar fell to a three-ay low of 79.48 yen before recovering slightly to 79.55 yen.