BRIEF-Oxford Lane Capital prices preferred stock offering
* Oxford Lane Capital - priced underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of newly designated 6.75% series 2024 term preferred shares
NEW YORK, July 6 The euro slumped 1 percent to its lowest since July 1, 2010 against the dollar o n Friday on fears Europe's debt crisis is shifting the U.S. economy into low gear after a report showed U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, stoking strong risk aversion and a flight to safe havens.
The euro was last down 0.9 percent at $1.2279 after falling as low as $1.2264, using Reuters data. The euro was last down 1.2 percent against the yen at 97.76 yen.
The Australian dollar was down 1 percent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.0180.
* Exact sciences announces pricing of public offering of common stock