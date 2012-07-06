NEW YORK, July 6 The euro slumped 1 percent to its lowest since July 1, 2010 against the dollar o n Friday on fears Europe's debt crisis is shifting the U.S. economy into low gear after a report showed U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June, stoking strong risk aversion and a flight to safe havens.

The euro was last down 0.9 percent at $1.2279 after falling as low as $1.2264, using Reuters data. The euro was last down 1.2 percent against the yen at 97.76 yen.

The Australian dollar was down 1 percent against the U.S. dollar at US$1.0180.