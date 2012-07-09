* Euro steadies after hitting 2-year low vs dollar * Draghi keeps door open for more interest rate cuts * Euro vulnerable, little expected from euro finmin meeting * Fed official says bank prepared to bring down unemployment By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, July 9 The euro nudged higher against the dollar on Monday after hitting a two-year low but scant hopes that a euro zone finance ministers meeting will provide new measures to contain the region's crisis, and global growth concerns gave investors little reason to embrace the shared currency. Euro zone finance chiefs will try to flesh out plans to reinforce their common currency but the talks in Brussels may do little more than highlight the limitations of last month's deal to help indebted states and banks. Diminished summit hopes also weighed on Spanish and Italian bonds, with yields moving back up to unsustainable levels. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door open to further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any decision on further action based on economic data. "We have to look at what the situation is, look at the data and the developments and then we'll make up our minds in the Governing Council about what next actions we'll take," Draghi told the European Parliament when asked whether the ECB could continue reducing rates. European Union finance ministers are set to grant Spain until 2014 to reach a deficit target of 3 percent of gross domestic product, three EU diplomats said on Monday. "The market's overall cautious mood and a rise in Spanish and Italian bond yields are weighing on the euro, although reports that Spain's budget targets may be relaxed is perhaps providing a partial offset," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. "For the week ahead we expect some consolidation in FX markets, with an overall neutral directional view on the U.S. dollar and other currencies," Bennenbroek said. Strategists said further rises in Spanish and Italian bond yields could push the euro down further, potentially bringing the 2010 low of $1.1876 into view. The euro was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.2304, off a low of $1.2255 hit in thin early trade. Pressure for action by European leaders is growing, but there are nagging concerns that decisions on issues such as banking supervision, how to use Europe's rescue money, aid to Spain and Cyprus, and whether to grant concessions to Greece may take months to finalize. EURO SEEN MOVING LOWER The euro came under pressure last week as doubts quickly surfaced about the effectiveness of the June summit deal. It fell further following a widely expected interest rate cut by the European Central Bank on Thursday. Deutsche Bank said the euro should reach $1.20 over the summer. "Even though the ECB disappointed other markets by 'only' cutting interest rates, we think the cut in the deposit rate to zero is very significant for FX," the bank said on Monday. The deposit rate floor is now lower than the Bank of England, U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan at 50, 25, and 10 basis points, respectively. "This implicitly signals a greater ECB easing bias and a desire for a lower EUR," the bank said. The euro has also dropped down the currency yield ranking from fourth to second lowest-yielder. "Only the Swiss franc now has lower funding costs, and FX carry models are likely to further increase funding positions in the EUR, mostly to the benefit of the USD," Deutsche Bank said. Also weighing on the euro were fresh signs of slowing global economic growth. Softer-than-expected Chinese inflation data on Monday added to concerns Europe's debt crisis was weighing on global growth, which is likely to stoke demand for the safe-haven dollar. Meanwhile, Japan's core machinery orders - which strip out utilities and shipbuilding - fell at a record pace in May, but the market reaction was muted because it failed to change expectations the Bank of Japan will stand pat on policy at its meeting this week. China and Japan's reports followed weak U.S. jobs data on Friday. The Federal Reserve is prepared to do more to bring down U.S. unemployment and to steer inflation back up to the central bank's 2 percent target, a top Fed official said on Monday. The dollar was last flat at 79.64 yen, moving away from a two-week high of 80.099 hit on Thursday, according to Reuters data.