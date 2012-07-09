NEW YORK, July 9 The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar o n Monday in mostly technical trading as it recovered from a two-year low touched earlier in the global session.

The euro may have got some help from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any decision on further action based on economic data.

The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.2312.