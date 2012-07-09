BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
NEW YORK, July 9 The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar o n Monday in mostly technical trading as it recovered from a two-year low touched earlier in the global session.
The euro may have got some help from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any decision on further action based on economic data.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.2312.
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: