* Meeting of finance ministers does little to help euro
* Spain deficit reduction target extended on year
* Italy's Monti says may be interested in aid from rescue
fund
* Sterling hits 3-1/2-year high versus euro
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 10 The euro slumped to a new
two-year trough against the dollar and five-week low versus the
yen on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
failed to assuage concerns about the region's crisis.
Euro zone ministers struggled to reassure financial markets
that an aid package for Spain they outlined overnight will help
stabilise the currency bloc - a task made all the harder by a
German legal challenge to its crisis-fighting tools.
While the decisions were aimed at preventing the currency
area's fourth-largest economy from needing a full state bailout,
markets were disappointed the meeting did not offer more.
Investors remain on edge, awaiting a German constitutional
court hearing on complaints about the ratification of the euro
zone rescue fund and implementation of tough new budget rules.
A verdict, however, could potentially take a few weeks,
which should leave markets on tenterhooks and possibly add to
bearish sentiment towards the euro. The court is not known to be
pro-Europe and an adverse verdict could hurt integration
plans.
If it takes more than a few weeks it could raise serious
doubts about whether Europe will really get the extra firepower
it needs to combat the crisis.
"People have been selling into bounces as euro sentiment
remains very low," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Euro weakness is partly a reflection of the unresolved
issues in the euro zone and there is also a limit to how much
the European Central Bank can ease, so now we are seeing easing
through the currency," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2233, its lowest since
July 1, 2010. It last traded at $1.2254, down 0.5 percent on the
day.
The common currency also fell to a five-week low of 97.20
yen and last traded down 0.7 percent at 97.36,
according to Reuters data.
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti, under intense market
pressure to shape up his economy and avoid being drawn into the
centre of the debt crisis, said the country could be interested
in tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond support.
One bit of good news for the euro came by way of a drop in
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, with Spain's 10-year bond
dipping back below the critical 7 percent level.
Analysts said the political hurdles on how to use the euro
zone's rescue fund and prevent further contagion remained very
high.
"I think we have a long way to go before we reach the stage
at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it
relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market,"
said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi in Singapore.
Market expectations for the euro zone finance ministers'
meeting had not been high to begin with but the outcome
highlights a seeming lack of urgency on the part of
policymakers, Elmer said.
Sterling, meanwhile, hit a fresh 3-1/2-year high against the
euro as the market's focus switched back to the euro
zone debt crisis, spurring the pound to recover from an early
dip caused by comments from the Bank of England
governor.
CHINESE TRADE DATA FANS GROWTH FEARS
China also weighed on markets after mixed trade figures
raised concerns about an accelerating downturn in the world's
second-largest economy.
China's imports in June grew at half the expected pace,
underscoring concerns that China's economy and domestic demand
are cooling quickly, although export growth was slightly
stronger than expected.
Persistent concerns about global growth should limit the
greenback's downside and boost the yen, added Western Union
Business Solutions senior market analyst Joe Manimbo, in
Washington D.C.
The U.S. currency last traded down 0.2 percent against the
yen at 79.42 yen, according to Reuters data.