NEW YORK, July 11 The euro surrendered all of the session's gains against the dollar to fall to a fresh two-year low on We dnesday as investors positioned ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting.

The euro fell as low as $1.2225 and last traded at $1.2233, down 0.1 percent on the day.

The dollar rose to a session high against the yen of 79.76 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day.