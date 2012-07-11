* Fed open to bond buys, but only if U.S. weakens further * Euro weak, prospect of quick German court ESM ruling dim * Euro at record low vs Aussie dollar, 3-1/2-year low vs pound By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar gained on Wednesday, pushing the euro to a fresh two-year low, after minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed additional asset-buying by the Fed was not imminent and likely to occur only if U.S. economic conditions worsened. The report showed a few officials on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee believed further stimulus to the economy was justified but a majority was not convinced yet. "On balance, the minutes do not on the surface suggest a sizable body of support for further immediate action, although it should be borne in mind that the comments were made prior to recent data disappointments," said Peter Buchanan, economist at CIBC World Markets in Toronto. "We doubt that the statement contains enough meat on the easing side to satisfy observers who were hoping for more signs of a willingness to launch another round of unsterilized quantitative easing on any signs of deterioration in the growth picture." The euro hit a two-year low of $1.2211 after the minutes, but was last at $1.2227, down 0.2 percent. The next target on the downside is $1.20 and after that, a possible test of the June 2010 trough of $1.1875. The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 83.534, aided as well by the greenback's gains versus the yen. In mid-afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 79.63 yen . The euro also fell against most major currencies on unease over how policymakers will tackle the debt crisis after it appeared there would be no quick judgment from a German court on the euro zone's bailout fund. As well as the two-year low against the dollar, it dropped to a three-and-a-half-year trough against sterling and a record low versus the higher-yielding Australian dollar. Alongside doubts fed by the debt crisis, the euro zone common currency remained under pressure after the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates last week, bringing the deposit rate to zero. Analysts said any renewed rise in Spanish and Italian government debt yields could push the euro down further as concerns about political hurdles and scepticism over the euro zone's decision-making process grow. The ECB's rate cut removed a pillar of support for the euro, raising chances it could become a funding currency of choice for buying higher-yielding assets. The euro fell to its weakest against sterling since late 2008 at 78.68 pence, while it hit an all-time low against the Australian dollar at A$1.1937.