* Euro slides to 2-year low vs dollar on risk aversion
* Yen rises as BOJ refrains from new easing steps
* Friday China GDP data in focus
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 12 The euro slumped broadly on
Thursday, reaching a new two-year low against the dollar, as
worries about global economic growth and diminished expectations
of near-term U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus had investors
avoiding risk.
The traditional safe-haven Japanese yen strongly
outperformed both the euro and U.S. dollar after the Bank of
Japan limited itself to tweaking its asset buying program rather
than easing monetary policy. That was in contrast to recent
policy easing moves by central banks in the euro zone, Britain
and China.
"The environment is negative for the euro and pressure is
mounting against it," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
A test of the June 2010 low of $1.1875, according to Reuters
data, is a material risk. However, the threat could be temporary
given chances a strong dollar could spark more aggressive Fed
policy that would weaken the greenback and support the single
currency, according to Sutton.
"As long as the door is open to QE3, it is difficult to see
an environment where the dollar can prove materially and
sustainably strong," she said. "Accordingly, we continue to
expect the euro to trend lower, but avert a collapse."
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting released on
Wednesday showed the Fed is open to a third round of
quantitative easing to stimulate the economy, but the recovery
might need to weaken for a consensus to build.
With speculators and long-term currency investors worried
about Europe's lack of progress in tackling its debt crisis the
euro fell to $1.2165, its lowest since mid-2010. The
euro, which has slipped for three straight sessions, was last
down 0.3 percent at $1.2204.
Against the yen, the euro fell to a six-week low of 96.40
. It last traded at 96.74, down 0.9 percent on the day.
Highlighting the euro zone's economic fragility, the
European Central Bank said in its monthly bulletin that growth
in the 17-country bloc is weak and "heightened uncertainty" is
weighing on confidence.
The euro has shed 5.8 percent of its value versus the dollar
so far this year, already exceeding the losses it chalked up in
2011, with losses accelerating after last week's cut by the ECB.
"Every single central bank except for the Fed is easing, and
until that happens we expect the dollar to stay supported," said
George Saravelos, G-10 currency strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"The euro is likely to weaken further as it will be hurt by
the ECB's decision to cut the deposit rate and there will be a
shift in funding."
ECB policymakers held out the possibility of taking further
measures to boost the flagging euro zone economy after a cut in
their deposit rate to zero showed no sign of jolting banks into
lending out more money.
The ECB's unprecedented cut in the deposit rate meant that
banks will earn nothing for parking excess funds at the central
bank. Besides, the zero rates would encourage investors to sell
the low-yielding euro and buy higher-yielding riskier
currencies.
YEN REIGNS
The Bank of Japan held its policy rate in a range of zero to
0.1 percent, though it did tweak its asset-buying and lending
programme.
The dollar was last down 0.6 percent at 79.28 yen,
holding above chart support at the 200-day moving average around
79.01 yen.
The dollar had briefly gained against the yen after data
showed the number of Americans lining up for jobless benefits
last week fell to a four-year low. To be sure, fresh evidence of
a cooling global economy was reflected in a separate report
showing U.S. import prices falling sharply in June.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the BOJ would
not automatically link its policy with that of other central
banks.
Markets are anxiously awaiting Friday's second quarter gross
domestic product growth number from China, which is expected to
show one of the few growth engines in the world economy is
faltering.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect China's growth to
have slowed to 7.6 percent in the second quarter, its worst
performance since the 2008/09 financial crisis.