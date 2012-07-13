* China's GDP meets expectations, eases global growth fears * Moody's cuts Italy rating, but debt sale fares well * U.S. inflation data shows unexpected rise By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, July 13 The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in four days on Friday, bouncing from a two-year low as Chinese economic data mitigated concerns about global growth, prompting investors to take on risk and pare bets against the single currency. The euro had earlier come under pressure after a surprise cut in Italy's credit ratings by Moody's highlighted the risk that the debt crisis could potentially engulf Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy. But sentiment was buoyed by data showing that China's economy grew by 7.6 percent in the second quarter, the slackest pace in more than three years but still better than some outlooks. "Chinese data was not nearly as bad as many had expected, but Italy's downgrade raises doubts about policymakers' ability to address the debt crisis," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C. Moody's cut Italy's sovereign debt rating to Baa2, citing doubts over the country's long-term resolve to push through much-needed reforms and saying persistent worries about Spain and Greece were increasing its liquidity risks. With the euro falling so much in recent weeks, "there is always the potential of violent short squeezes, but any euro strength should not last long," Esiner said. The euro last traded at $1.2234, up 0.3 percent, after falling as low as $1.2160 earlier, marking the lowest level since mid-2010 . "For the most part, it's Friday, the market is thin and everybody is short," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "Euro/dollar has made new daily lows nine days in a row now," he said. "I think it's just a bit of a short-squeeze, driven by various rumors and talks." The euro also rose against the yen, trading 0.3 percent higher at 96.94 yen. While Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's credit rating, now just two notches above junk status, if the country's access to debt markets were to dry up, Italy managed to pass a tough market test as three-year borrowing costs fell well below 5 percent. The euro has shed 5.5 percent against the dollar this year, far exceeding 2011's annual loss of 3.2 percent, with declines accelerating after last week's deposit and refinance rate cuts by the European Central Bank. Investors mostly shrugged off data in the United States that showed consumer sentiment cooling in early July to the lowest level in seven months. Separately, producer prices rose only slightly last month as energy costs dropped, suggesting inflation pressures remain muted and leaving the door open for more easing by the Federal Reserve. Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.1 percent at 79.18 yen, according to Reuters data.