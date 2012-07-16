NEW YORK, July 16 The euro and Swiss franc climbed to session highs against the dollar o n Monday as weak U.S. retail sales data earlier in the session raised the specter of more quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve to boost the U.S. economy.

The euro climbed as high as $1.2288 before retreating to $1.2282, still up 0.3 percent from Friday's close. Meanwhile, the dollar fell to as low as 0.9772 Swiss franc and last traded down 0.3 percent at 0.9779 Swiss franc.