* Market awaits clues on more QE from Fed chair
* ZEW investor sentiment index drops for 3rd month
* Dollar rallies versus yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar was slightly weaker
versus the euro and most currencies on Tuesday, ahead of
testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, with
investors betting he would hint at further monetary stimulus
after recent disappointing U.S. data.
More Fed quantitative easing would be negative for the
greenback as this would mean flooding the financial system with
dollars and diminishing the currency's value.
"Key for the dollar, and financial markets as a whole, will
be the extent to which Bernanke hints that more policy easing is
needed to boost the U.S. economy, especially in light of recent
signs of stalling growth," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"A dovish tone to Mr. Bernanke's comments would weigh on the
dollar."
With investors positioning for more easing by the Fed,
analysts saw a risk that the dollar may bounce or that assets
such as stocks and growth-linked currencies could drop if the
Fed chief stops short of signaling more stimulus.
Bernanke will deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report
to Congress from 1400 GMT.
The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities.
However, it held off from launching a third round of
outright bond purchases that would expand its balance sheet, a
form of stimulus known as quantitative easing (QE). Bets on more
QE grew after disappointing U.S. retail sales data on Monday.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2282, after hitting a one-week high of $1.2315 shortly after
the release of the German ZEW survey, which was not as bad as
some had feared. Nonetheless the index, which tracks German
analyst and investor sentiment, dropped for a third month in
July, providing further evidence that the euro zone crisis was
taking a toll on Europe's largest economy.
The dollar was also down 0.1 percent down against the Swiss
franc at 0.9978 franc, falling as well as versus the
Australian dollar, which rose 0.4 percent to US$1.0282.
Strategists at Citigroup said Bernanke will likely leave the
door open to give investors some hope for additional measures
without making concrete commitments or being clear on timing.
While this would keep the dollar somewhat weaker against
most major currencies except the euro, any bounce in the common
currency was likely to prove fleeting, given the problems in the
euro zone, they added.
The greenback, however, firmed 0.3 percent against the yen
to 79.11, a day after dropping to one-month lows.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan could intervene and
check gains by the yen was keeping investors wary of that pair,
traders said.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi hit out at speculators
betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S. economic data, and
hinted the government was prepared to intervene to stem
excessive moves.