* Bernanke says Fed prepared to act, but gives few details
* Dollar rallies versus yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar rallied on Tuesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank is prepared to boost a slowing U.S. economy, but offered
few details.
Investors had expected Bernanke to drop more hints about
further monetary stimulus and when he did not specify measures
to lift the economy, they covered their shorts on the dollar.
Comments about another round of quantitative easing would
have weighed on the greenback, as this would mean flooding the
financial system with dollars, which would diminish the
currency's value.
"There's nothing new (in Bernanke's testimony), and the fact
that he avoided any mention of specific steps clearly indicates
there is going to be no increase in asset purchases or new
stimulus in August," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
"They are really just biding their time until the September
meeting. This is far less dovish than the market had
anticipated, which is why we're seeing such a significant dollar
rally."
Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer additional
support to the U.S. economy, but did not give specific measures.
He added that the U.S. recovery is being held back by Europe's
debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.
The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.2187
in the aftermath of Bernanke's comments. It was last
$1.2218, down 0.5 percent on the day. Stops at $1.2240 were
taken out as did bids at $1.2210-$1.2200, traders said.
The euro also hit a fresh 3-1/2-year low vs sterling at
78.27 pence,, dropping to a record trough against the
Australian dollar at A$1.18988.
The dollar also reversed losses against the Swiss franc to
trade 0.5 percent higher at 0.9836 franc, gaining 0.3
percent versus sterling, and 0.4 percent versus the New
Zealand dollar.
Still quantitative easing is not exactly off the table, said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, and as a result "the dollar may have
limited upside scope and should buy the dollar some time to test
fresh highs."
The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities.
However, it held off from launching a third round of
outright bond purchases that would expand its balance sheet, a
form of stimulus known as quantitative easing (QE). Bets on more
QE grew after disappointing U.S. retail sales data on Monday.
The greenback also firmed 0.1 percent against the yen to
78.99 yen, a day after dropping to one-month lows.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan could intervene and
check gains by the yen was keeping investors wary of that pair,
traders said.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi hit out at speculators
betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S. economic data, and
hinted the government was prepared to intervene to stem
excessive moves.