* Bernanke says Fed prepared to act, but gives few details
* Euro drops to 3-1/2-year low vs sterling
* Dollar rallies versus yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar rallied on Tuesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave few hints that
the U.S. central bank was ready to offer more stimulus, although
he said the Fed is prepared to boost a slowing U.S. economy if
needed.
Investors' bets that Bernanke would drop more hints about
further monetary stimulus had grown after the release of
disappointing U.S. retail sales data on Monday, and when he did
not specify measures to lift the economy they covered their
shorts on the dollar.
Another round of quantitative easing would weigh on the
greenback because it would result in flooding the financial
system with dollars, which would diminish the currency's value.
"Despite expectations by many market participants that the
Fed chief would yield to calls for quantitative easing, his
statement indicated nothing of the sort," said Neal Gilbert,
currency strategist at GFT in New Jersey.
"He continued to repeat the same line that he did at his
monetary policy decision press conference back in June, along
with what was released last week in the minutes of that
meeting."
Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer additional
support to the U.S. economy but stopped short of signaling
action in the near term. He said the U.S. recovery is being held
back by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S.
fiscal policy.
The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.2187
in the aftermath of Bernanke's comments. It was last at
$1.2246, down 0.2 percent on the day. Stops at $1.2240 were
taken out as did bids at $1.2210-$1.2200, traders said.
Weakness in the euro zone's shared currency, however, has
not sparked that much demand for protection in the options
market against further falls. Traders expect a gradual fall in
the euro from current levels.
The cost of protection against further euro weakness
actually cheapened on Tuesday, with puts -- or bets the currency
would depreciate -- trading at 1.08 percent.
Earlier this month, puts were at 1.5 percent.
The euro hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling at 78.27
pence and dropped to a record trough against the
Australian dollar, at A$1.1886.
The dollar reversed losses against the Swiss franc to trade
0.2 percent higher at 0.9823 franc. It gained around 0.1
percent versus sterling and roughly 0.2 percent versus
the New Zealand dollar.
Still, quantitative easing is not exactly off the table,
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. "The dollar may have limited
upside scope," he said, which "should buy the dollar some time
to test fresh highs."
The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities
under a program know as "Operation Twist."
However, it held off from launching a third round of
outright bond purchases that would expand its balance sheet,
known as quantitative easing.
The greenback also firmed 0.2 percent against the yen to
79.05 yen, a day after dropping to one-month lows.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan could intervene and
check gains by the yen kept investors wary of that pair, traders
said.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi hit out at speculators
betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S. economic data, and
hinted the government was prepared to intervene to stem
excessive moves.