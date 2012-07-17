NEW YORK, July 17 The euro recovered from losses
to trade higher against the dollar o n Tuesday in the closing
hours of New York trade as investors positioned for the next
round of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday the
U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy.
Bernanke addresses the House Financial Services Committee on
Wednesday.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.2288, a cent from the
session low of $1.2187 and closer to the session high of
$1.2315..