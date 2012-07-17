* Bernanke says Fed prepared to act, but gives few details
* Dollar rallies versus yen
NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar swung between gains
and losses on Tuesday in a volatile session as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints that the U.S. central
bank was ready to offer more stimulus, although he said the Fed
is prepared to boost a slowing U.S. economy if needed.
Before Bernanke's testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday, investors had increased their bets that he
would drop more hints about further monetary stimulus after the
release of disappointing U.S. retail sales data on Monday.
When he failed to specify measures to lift the economy they
covered shorts on the dollar, sending the U.S. currency higher.
Another round of quantitative easing would weigh on the
greenback because it would result in flooding the financial
system with dollars, which would diminish the currency's value.
But as the New York trading session wound down, the euro
again moved higher against the dollar as investors positioned
for the next round of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke addresses the House Financial Services Committee on
Wednesday.
"Despite expectations by many market participants that the
Fed chief would yield to calls for quantitative easing, his
statement indicated nothing of the sort," said Neal Gilbert,
currency strategist at GFT in New Jersey.
"He continued to repeat the same line that he did at his
monetary policy decision press conference back in June, along
with what was released last week in the minutes of that
meeting."
Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer additional
support to the U.S. economy but stopped short of signaling
action in the near term. He said the U.S. recovery is being held
back by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S.
fiscal policy.
The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.2187
in the aftermath of Bernanke's comments. It was last at
$1.2287, up 0.1 percent on the day.
Weakness in the euro zone's shared currency, however, has
not sparked that much demand for protection in the options
market against further falls. Traders expect a gradual fall in
the euro from current levels.
The cost of protection against further euro weakness
actually cheapened on Tuesday, with puts -- or bets the currency
would depreciate -- trading at 1.08 percent.
Earlier this month, puts were at 1.5 percent.
The euro hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling and
fell to a record trough against the Australian dollar.
The dollar fell against the Swiss franc, sterling
and the New Zealand dollar.
Still, quantitative easing is not exactly off the table,
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. "The dollar may have limited
upside scope," he said, which "should buy the dollar some time
to test fresh highs."
The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities
under a program known as "Operation Twist."
However, it held off from launching a third round of
outright bond purchases that would expand its balance sheet,
known as quantitative easing.
The greenback firmed 0.3 percent against the yen to 79.07
yen, a day after dropping to one-month lows.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan could intervene and
check gains by the yen kept investors wary, traders said.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi hit out at speculators
betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S. economic data and
hinted the government was prepared to intervene to stem
excessive moves.