* Euro hits record low vs Aussie dollar
* German finance minister's comments weigh on euro
* Weak U.S. data dims risk appetite
NEW YORK, July 19 The euro was little changed
against the dollar on Thursday after hitting a record low
against the Australian dollar and a 3-1/2-year trough versus
sterling, as weak U.S. data and Germany's fresh warnings about
Spain's banking troubles diminished risk appetite.
A slew of soft U.S. economic data affirmed views that
recovery in the world's largest economy has stalled, prompting
investors to pare back positions in risky but higher-yielding
assets.
Riskier currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand
dollars were still up on the day against the dollar and euro,
but off their peaks.
Comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
ahead of a German parliamentary vote on aid for Spanish banks
did not help the common currency. Schaeuble said Spain's
financial troubles are far from over and its government should
be ultimately responsible for European aid to its banks.
He added that the mere perception of insolvency risk in
Spain could cause contagion in the euro zone.
But the euro did gain some upward momentum when German
Chancellor Angela Merkel ultimately won the parliamentary vote
on the euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks despite
growing unease in her center-right coalition about the rising
cost of Europe's debt crisis for German
taxpayers.
"Obviously the U.S. numbers that came out were not too good
and we also had comments from Schaeuble that were not positive
for the euro," said Tom Fitzpatrick, chief technical currency
strategist at CitiFX in New York. "So the combination of the two
prompted a bit of adjustment to the downside."
The euro hit session lows at $1.2227 in the wake of
Schaeuble's comments and was last at $1.2278, down 0.05 percent
on the day.
Analysts expect the euro to retest a two-year low hit last
week because investors, discouraged by a lack of progress toward
solving the euro zone debt crisis, continue to shun the currency
in favor of safer havens.
A rise in U.S. jobless claims, an unexpected fall in
existing U.S. home sales, and a worse-than-forecast contraction
in the mid-Atlantic region's factory activity served to support
the dollar as a safe haven.
But as Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington pointed out, the positive
impact on the dollar could fade.
The data "can be a source of medium-term weakness for the
dollar as investors increase bets the Fed will act to shore up a
listless recovery," Manimbo said.
Another round of quantitative easing should hurt the
greenback because the Fed effectively floods the financial
system with dollars, reducing the currency's value.
GERMAN STANCE ON AID
Germany's Schaeuble hurt the euro with his comments on the
Spanish government's liability on European aid to the country's
banks.
"The Germans are being strict that the liability stays with
the sovereign and all that does is exacerbate the debt burden of
the sovereign and the market doesn't like that," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
Spanish 10-year yields climbed back above 7 percent after
Schaeuble's comments. Spain sold 3 billion euros in
debt at a higher cost than previous auctions.
The euro also fell 0.3 percent against the yen to
96.50 yen and hit a record low against the higher-yielding
Australian dollar as well as hitting a 3-1/2-year low
against the UK pound.
The euro zone's common currency also hit a record low versus
the New Zealand dollar.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar rose broadly, hitting
a 2-1/2-month high against the U.S. dollar of A$1.0445.
Traders cited demand from Australian companies to buy the
currency as well as talk of central banks looking to diversify
their holdings into Australian assets.
TD Securities in a note said falling volatility has spawned
carry trades, in which investors borrow in lower-yielding
currencies to buy assets with higher returns, at the expense of
the euro and dollar.
Since the start of the year, TD said, EUR/AUD shorts have
produced total returns of more than 9 percent, EUR/NZD shorts
nearly 10 percent, while EUR/CAD shorts have yielded returns of
just under 7 percent.
The U.S. dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen of
78.42 yen, with investors preferring the Japanese
currency due to the chance of more U.S. monetary easing. It last
traded at 78.59 yen.