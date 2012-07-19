* Euro hits record low vs Aussie dollar
* German finance minister's comments weigh on euro
* Weak U.S. data dims risk appetite
NEW YORK, July 19 The euro fell against the
dollar on Thursday and touched a record low against the
Australian dollar and a 3-1/2-year trough versus sterling, as
weak U.S. data and fresh warnings from Germany about Spain's
banking troubles diminished risk appetite.
A slew of soft U.S. economic data reinforced views that
recovery in the world's largest economy has stalled, prompting
investors to pare back positions in higher-yielding assets
perceived as risky.
Riskier currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand
dollars were still up on the day against the dollar and euro,
but off their peaks.
Comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
ahead of a German parliamentary vote on aid for Spanish banks
did not help the common currency. Schaeuble said Spain's
financial troubles are far from over and its government should
be ultimately responsible for European aid to its banks.
He also said that the mere perception of insolvency risk in
Spain could cause contagion in the euro zone.
"The Germans are being strict that the liability stays with
the sovereign and all that does is exacerbate the debt burden of
the sovereign and the market doesn't like that," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
Losses in the euro, however, were capped by news that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel ultimately won a parliamentary vote on
the euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks despite growing
unease in her center-right coalition over the rising cost of
Europe's debt crisis for German taxpayers.
"Obviously the U.S. numbers that came out were not too good,
and we also had comments from Schaeuble that were not positive
for the euro," said Tom Fitzpatrick, chief technical currency
strategist at CitiFX in New York. "So the combination of the two
prompted a bit of adjustment to the downside."
The euro hit session lows at $1.2227 in the wake of
Schaeuble's comments and was last at $1.2270, down 0.1 percent
on the day.
Spanish 10-year yields climbed back above 7 percent after
Schaeuble's comments. Spain sold 3 billion euros in
debt at a higher cost than previous auctions.
Analysts expect the euro to retest a two-year low hit last
week because investors, discouraged by a lack of progress toward
solving the euro-zone debt crisis, continue to shun the currency
in favor of safer havens.
Data on Thursday showing a rise in U.S. jobless claims, an
unexpected fall in U.S. existing home sales, and a
worse-than-forecast contraction in the mid-Atlantic region's
factory activity lent support to the dollar as a safe haven.
The positive impact on the dollar could fade, however, noted
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
The data "can be a source of medium-term weakness for the
dollar as investors increase bets the Fed will act to shore up a
listless recovery," Manimbo said.
Another round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve
would hurt the greenback because bond-buying by the Fed
effectively floods the financial system with dollars, reducing
the currency's value.
WEAKNESS VS THE YEN
The euro also fell 0.4 percent against the yen to
96.42 yen and hit a record low against the higher-yielding
Australian dollar as well as hitting a 3-1/2-year low
against the UK pound.
The euro zone's common currency also hit a record low versus
the New Zealand dollar.
The Australian dollar rose broadly, hitting a 2-1/2-month
high against the U.S. dollar of A$1.0445. Traders cited
demand from Australian companies to buy the currency as well as
talk of central banks looking to diversify their holdings into
Australian assets.
TD Securities in a note said falling volatility has spawned
carry trades, in which investors borrow in lower-yielding
currencies to buy assets with higher returns, at the expense of
the euro and the dollar.
Since the start of the year, TD said, EUR/AUD shorts have
produced total returns of more than 9 percent, EUR/NZD shorts
nearly 10 percent, while EUR/CAD shorts have yielded returns of
just under 7 percent.
The U.S. dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen of
78.42 yen, with investors preferring the Japanese
currency due to the chance of more U.S. monetary easing. It last
traded at 78.57 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.