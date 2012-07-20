* Falls after Valencia says seeking debt help
* Euro hits record low vs Aussie, Canadian, Kiwi dollar
* Euro fall to more than 11-year low vs yen
* Commodity currency strength expected to continue
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 20 The euro tumbled broadly on
Friday after Spain's Valencia region said it would seek central
government help to repay its debts, raising concerns the euro
zone's fourth largest economy may have to ask for a full-scale
international bailout.
A cut by the Spanish government of its economic growth
forecasts for 2012 and 2013 also pressured the euro. Spain's
revised estimates indicated that the country would be mired in
recession well into next year.
As a result, the single currency plunged to record lows
against the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollar. It
also hit a more than 11-year low against the yen and multi-month
troughs versus the Norwegian and Swedish crowns.
Spanish 10-year and 5-year yields surged to a euro-era high
of 7.309 percent and 6.928 percent, respectively as Valencia,
Spain's most indebted region alongside Catalonia, sought help
under an 18-billion euro program passed on Thursday aimed at
helping regional finances..
"It's all about Spanish bond yields today and the euro as a
result is under pressure," said Martin Briggs, risk advisory
consultant for global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in
London.
"We have been telling our clients that this euro is a slow
motion train crash that's happening in front of our eyes. No one
seems to have the will or the ability to make the tough
decisions that need to take place."
A statement saying euro zone finance ministers formally
approved Spain's bank bailout failed to offset the gloom.
The euro fell as low as $1.2143 against the U.S.
dollar, its weakest level since mid-June 2010, as traders took
out an options barrier at $1.2150. It was last at $1.2162, down
nearly 1.0 percent on the day, declining for a third straight
session and posting losses of about 1.6 percent this week.
The single currency hit record lows against the
higher-yielding Australian dollar at A$1.1699, the
Canadian dollar at C$1.2284, and New Zealand dollar at
NZ$1.5166.
The euro zone's common currency hit a more than 11-year low
against the Japanese yen of 95.34 yen, a four-month
trough against the Norwegian crown of 7.3960 crowns
and an 11-1/2 year low of 8.4282 crown against the Swedish
currency.
A statement by the ECB saying Greek government bonds are not
eligible as collateral didn't help the euro either, with the
currency declining further against the dollar on the news.
Earlier in the session the euro dipped on a German newspaper
report that quoted a member of a party in the coalition
government as saying euro zone countries should comply with
agreed reforms or leave the bloc, traders said.
The comments repeated the position taken earlier this year
by the same lawmaker, Gerda Hasselfeldt, of the Bavarian
Christian Social Union.
Besides concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, the euro has taken a hit since the European Central Bank
lowered its deposit rate, which acts as the floor for euro zone
money market rates, to zero earlier this month.
Two-year bond yields have dipped into negative territory in
core triple-A rated Germany and the Netherlands. The negative
interest rates could prompt investors who are bearish on the
euro's outlook to shift money elsewhere to secure some return on
capital, market players said.
COMMODITY CURRENCY STRENGTH
Many analysts said the fact commodity currencies were
rallying against the euro despite concerns about Chinese growth
is slowing was a sign that weakness in the single currency could
continue.
The potential for another round of asset buying from the
Federal Reserve may help support commodities and the Australian
dollar, analysts said.
Speculation the Fed may opt for another round of monetary
easing to boost growth, which would increase the supply of
dollars in the system, slowed the euro's decline against the
U.S. currency.
The cut in the ECB deposit rate to zero and the subsequent
drop in money-market rates has also stirred talk of euro-funded
carry trades, in which investors effectively borrow low-yielding
currencies to invest in higher-yielding currencies and assets.
JPMorgan on Friday put out a note to clients saying that it
expects the ECB to further cut the deposit facility rate to
below zero. The U.S. investment bank expects both the
refinancing and deposit rate cuts in October, allowing the ECB a
bit more time to assess any negative effects of the zero deposit
rate before taking it negative.
Traders said the JPMorgan note helped fuel a euro sell-off
as well.