* Spain's Valencia says seeking debt help
* Euro hits record lows vs Australia, Canada, NZ dollars
* Euro at more than 11-year low vs Japanese yen
NEW YORK, July 20 The euro slid broadly on
F riday, setting a two-year low against the dollar after Spain's
Valencia region said it would seek central government help to
repay its debts, raising concerns the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy may be forced to seek a full-scale international
bailout.
A cut by the Spanish government of its economic growth
forecasts for 2012 and 2013 also pressured the euro. Spain's
revised estimates indicated that the country would be mired in
recession well into next year.
As a result, the single currency plunged to record lows
against the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollar. It
also hit a more than 11-year low against the yen, a
three-and-a-half-month low against sterling and multi-month
troughs versus the Norwegian and Swedish crowns.
Spanish 5- and 10-year debt yields surged to euro-era highs
as Valencia, Spain's most indebted region alongside Catalonia,
sought help under an 18-billion euro program passed on Th ursday
aimed at helping regional finances..
"It's all about Spanish bond yields today and the euro as a
result is under pressure," said Martin Briggs, risk advisory
consultant for global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in
London.
"We have been telling our clients that this euro is a slow
motion train crash that's happening in front of our eyes. No one
seems to have the will or the ability to make the tough
decisions that need to take place."
A statement saying euro zone finance ministers formally
approved Spain's bank bailout failed to offset the gloom.
The euro fell as low as $1.2143 against the U.S.
dollar, its weakest level since mid-June 2010, as traders took
out an options barrier at $1.2150. It was last at $1.2158, down
nearly 1.0 percent on the day, declining for a third straight
session and posting losses of about 0.7 percent this week.
It was the third week of declines for the single currency
against the dollar.
The single currency hit record lows against the
higher-yielding Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar
and New Zealand dollar.
The euro hit a more than 11-year low against the Japanese
yen of 95.34 yen, a three-and-a-half year low against
the British pound, a four-month trough against the
Norwegian crown and an 11-1/2 year low against the
Swedish currency.
A statement by the ECB saying Greek government bonds are not
eligible as collateral did not help the euro, with the currency
declining further against the dollar on the news.
Earlier in the session the euro dipped on a German newspaper
report that quoted a member of a party in the coalition
government as saying euro zone countries should comply with
agreed reforms or leave the bloc, traders said.
The comments repeated the position taken earlier this year
by the same lawmaker, Gerda Hasselfeldt, of the Bavarian
Christian Social Union.
The euro has also taken a hit since the European Central
Bank lowered its deposit rate, which acts as the floor for euro
zone money market rates, to zero earlier this month.
Two-year bond yields have dipped into negative territory in
core triple-A rated Germany and the Netherlands. The negative
interest rates could prompt investors who are bearish on the
euro's outlook to shift money elsewhere to secure some return on
capital, market players said.
COMMODITY CURRENCY STRENGTH
Many analysts said the fact commodity currencies were
rallying against the euro despite concerns about Chinese growth
slowing was a sign that weakness in the single currency could
continue.
The potential for another round of asset buying from the
Federal Reserve may help support commodities and the Australian
dollar, analysts said.
Speculation the Fed may opt for another round of monetary
easing to boost growth, which would increase the supply of
dollars in the system, slowed the euro's decline against the
U.S. currency.
The cut in the ECB deposit rate to zero and the subsequent
drop in money-market rates has also stirred talk of euro-funded
carry trades, in which investors effectively borrow low-yielding
currencies to invest in higher-yielding currencies and assets.
JPMorgan on Friday put out a note to clients saying that it
expects the ECB to cut the deposit facility rate to below zero.
The U.S. investment bank expects both the refinancing and
deposit rate cuts in October, allowing the ECB a bit more time
to assess any negative effects of the zero deposit rate before
taking it negative.
Traders said the JPMorgan note helped fuel a euro sell-off
as well.