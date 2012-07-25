NEW YORK, July 25 The U.S. dollar pared losses against the euro on Wednesday after data showed a steep drop in U.S. new home sales for June..

The euro pared its gains to $1.2123, still up 0.5 percent on the day, from $1.2134 before the data.

The dollar was little changed against the yen at 78.20 yen from about 78.22 yen before the data, up 0.4 percent on the day.