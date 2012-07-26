NEW YORK, July 26 The euro rose to a one week
high against the dollar o n T hursday after the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week
to near a four-year low, a hopeful sign for a labor market that
has shown signs of weakness and prompting investors to increase
risk exposure.
The euro rose as high as $1.2309 from $1.2278 just
before the release of the data. It was last up 1.2 percent at
$1.2298.
The dollar was little changed at 78.13 yen, up from the
78.05 it traded at before the release.
A separate report showed new orders for a range of
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in June and a gauge of
planned business spending plans dropped, pointing to a slowdown
in factory activity..