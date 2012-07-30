* Euro declines to record low vs Australia dollar

* Policy decisions due this week in euro zone, U.S., UK

* Expectations for ECB actions high, but bank may disappoint

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, July 30 The euro fell on Monday, hitting a record low against the Australian dollar, on worries the European Central Bank may disappoint investors hoping for more actions to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Market expectations for action from the bloc's central bank, which holds its policy meeting on Thursday, have grown sharply after ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank would do whatever it takes to save the euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

Some in the market speculated the ECB may reactivate its bond-buying program to help reduce Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but many were skeptical because Germany has repeated its opposition to such a step.

"Traders were in a 'Show me' mode, with enthusiasm fading over last week's comments by both Mario Draghi and Angela Merkel in support of the euro," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler warned the ECB about any large-scale government bond purchases and a German government spokesman on Monday reiterated Berlin's opposition to any form of mutualization of euro zone debt.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2244, retreating from a three-week high against the U.S. dollar of $1.2389 hit on Friday, but was holding above a two-year low of $1.2040 touched last Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

Adding to bearish sentiment was the euro's failure on Friday to close above a key technical level near $1.2325.

Still, near-term losses in the euro could be limited as traders were unlikely to place large bets ahead of the ECB meeting, analysts said.

"Clearly, if nothing is announced that would be a massive disappointment," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "But there is an expectation that we're going to see something meaningful on Thursday."

Analysts said the ECB might explore new policy tools such as outright asset purchases, or quantitative easing, something its peers in Britain, the United States and Japan are already using to stimulate growth.

There have been recent suggestions it could also empower national central banks to broaden their asset-buying abilities.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed confidence on Monday in the ability of euro zone member states to implement reforms and achieve greater integration to overcome their debt crisis.

BUSY WEEK

Markets were bracing for a busy week, with central bank decisions due in the United States and the UK as well as the euro zone, in addition to key U.S. jobs data on Friday.

The euro fell 1 percent to 95.68 yen, though it remained above last week's low of 94.09 yen, its lowest level against the Japanese currency in more than 11-1/2 years.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar eased 0.3 percent to 78.17 yen.

The euro also struggled against the Swedish crown, which hit a 12-year high after data showed the Swedish economy grew much more than expected in the second quarter. The euro slid 1.7 percent to 8.3225 crowns.

The Australian dollar rallied, reaching a record high of around A$1.1646 against the euro and a four-month high of $1.0508 versus the U.S. dollar.

However, many market players said the Australian currency's gains could be vulnerable given its close correlation with the global growth outlook.

"People are selling euro/Aussie and that provides Aussie/dollar with an indirect degree of support. But exposure there is pretty big if we get any negative economic developments in Asia and if Draghi and (Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke do not deliver," said Daragh Maher, FX strategist at HSBC.

"Our view is we would sell Aussie on any firm break above $1.0500," Maher added.

The Federal Reserve begins a policy meeting on Tuesday and its decision will be announced on Wednesday, but economists expect policymakers to sit on their hands for now.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 82.894 against a basket of major currencies, rebounding from a three-week low of 82.343 on Friday.