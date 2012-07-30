* Euro retreats from 3-wk high vs dollar on ECB concerns

* Poll shows ECB likely to restart bond buying program

* Policy decisions due this week in euro zone, U.S., UK

* Expectations for ECB actions high, but bank may disappoint

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, July 30 The euro fell against the dollar for the first time in four days on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of this week's key European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings.

Concern that the ECB may not take aggressive enough action to contain the region's debt crisis had the euro retreating from Friday's three-week high against the greenback and hitting a record low against the Australian dollar.

Market expectations for action from the bloc's central bank, which holds its policy meeting on Thursday, have grown sharply after ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank would do whatever it takes to save the euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

"Last week's euro rally was pretty aggressive, so it makes sense that we are seeing some consolidation today," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "Overall, there is really no good reason to be buying the euro, especially with Spain and Italy remaining big issues."

Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2258. That is down from Friday's three-week high of $1.2389, but above last Tuesday's two-year low of $1.2040, according to Reuters data.

Adding to bearish sentiment was the euro's failure on Friday to close above a key technical level near $1.2325.

Tempus' Doyle said he expects the euro to stay within the range of $1.21 to $1.2350 for another week or two, with medium-term support at $1.2050.

"The euro will get a bump on ECB action, but sellers should emerge at the $1.25 level," he said.

The ECB will probably say that it will re-start its dormant government bond buying programme with the aim of lowering Spanish and Italian government bond yields, a Reuters poll of money market traders showed.

While some speculate the ECB may reactivate its program to help reduce Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, many were sceptical because Germany has repeated its opposition to such a step.

"Traders were in a 'Show me' mode, with enthusiasm fading over last week's comments by both Mario Draghi and Angela Merkel in support of the euro," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler warned the ECB about any large-scale government bond purchases and a German government spokesman on Monday reiterated Berlin's opposition to any form of mutualization of euro zone debt.

Analysts said the ECB might explore new policy tools such as outright asset purchases, or quantitative easing, something its peers in Britain, the United States and Japan are already using to stimulate growth.

There have been recent suggestions it could also empower national central banks to broaden their asset-buying abilities.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expressed confidence in the ability of euro zone member states to implement reforms and achieve greater integration to overcome their debt crisis.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, rallied, reaching a record high of around A$1.1646 against the euro and a four-month high of $1.0508 versus the U.S. dollar.

BUSY WEEK

Markets were bracing for a busy week, with central bank decisions due in the United States and the UK as well as the euro zone, in addition to key U.S. jobs data on Friday.

The U.S. Fed begins a policy meeting on Tuesday and its decision will be announced on Wednesday, but economists expect policymakers to sit on their hands for now.

In related news, foreign exchange turnover rose slightly in North America but slipped elsewhere in the world in early 2012 when compared with the year earlier period, according to a semiannual survey of major central banks on Monday.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar eased 0.3 percent to 78.18 yen, according to Reuters data.