* Euro erases gains after hitting four-week high above $1.24
* Draghi: ECB will draw up bond-buying plans in coming weeks
* Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 2 The euro fell against the dollar
in volatile trade o n T hursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for quick
action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Expectations going into Thursday's ECB meeting were high
after Draghi fueled speculation of further bank purchases of
Italian and Spanish bonds when he said last week he would do
"whatever it takes to preserve the euro."
But Draghi sent no signal of near-term action. Instead, he
said the ECB will draw up plans in the coming weeks to make
outright purchases to stabilize euro zone borrowing costs.
That caused the euro to retreat nearly 3 cents from a
four-week high above $1.24. The ECB's announcement came a day
after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new
monetary stimulus even as it said the U.S. economy has lost
momentum.
"Like the Fed....talk the talk, no walk the walk," said
David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff
in Toronto.
The euro fell as low as $1.2132 on Reuters data, a
one-week low and off sharply from a session peak of $1.2404, the
strongest level since July 5. It was last at $1.2143, down 0.7
percent.
Against the yen, the euro slid as low as 94.90 and last
traded down 0.9 percent at 94.98 yen. It also hit a
record low against the Australian dollar around A$1.1600.
At a press conference after the ECB's decision to keep
interest rates at 0.75 percent, Draghi said the ECB would only
act after euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to
do the same and any intervention would depend on troubled
countries making a request and accepting strict conditions and
supervision.
He also indicated that German central bank chief Jens
Weidmann had expressed reservations about bond-buying and
further efforts would be needed to persuade the Bundesbank
before a final vote to take action.
"Draghi tried to deliver a fait accompli to the ECB board,
seeming to promise action, which he was not authorized to do. It
appears he simply did not have his ducks lined up," said Marc
Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman.
Investors will shift attention to Friday's U.S. government
nonfarm payrolls data for July. Fed officials o n W ednesday
reiterated their disappointment with high unemployment and the
jobs data will closely watched by investors to assess the
possibility and timing of further stimulus from the U.S. central
bank.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 78.23 yen.
LAY THE GROUNDWORK
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak
& Co in New York, said further losses in the euro should be
limited.
"Even though some people are disappointed, I think what he
(Draghi) said was pretty significant. He seems to have laid the
groundwork for substantial policy action," he said.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we get a risk rally in the days
ahead, because Draghi has not altogether dashed hopes that
there's a big bazooka on the sidelines."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields climbed above 7
percent, a level seen unsustainable. The cost of insuring
Italian and Spanish debt against default also rose after the ECB
meeting.
Spain and Italy said in a joint statement on Thursday that
the measures agreed at the last EU summit should be put in place
as soon as possible so the agreed mechanisms aimed at lowering
borrowing costs are ready for use if needed.
Prime Minister Mario Monti said he did not know if Italy
would seek European Union help to lower borrowing costs.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, asked three times by
reporters whether Spain would activate EU mechanisms aimed at
buying sovereign debt, said he welcomed the ECB's statement that
it would use non-conventional measures and was working on
implementing EU summit decisions.