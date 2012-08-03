* Euro heads for best one-day rise in a month
* U.S. economy adds 163,000 jobs last month, topping
forecasts
* Market players reassess ECB stance on bond-buying
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 3 The dollar and yen tumbled on
Friday after a report showing the U.S. economy added the most
jobs in five months in July dampened demand for traditional
safe-haven currencies.
The euro headed for its best one-day rise in a month against
the dollar. Its rally began before the jobs data as investors
took a more optimistic view of Thursday's European Central Bank
meeting, which signalled further support for debt-stricken Spain
and Italy.
The U.S. Labor Department reported employers added 163,000
jobs in July, beating expectations for a 100,000 gain. The
surprisingly strong increase also lifted higher-yielding,
commodity-linked currencies, with the Canadian dollar breaking
parity against the U.S. currency for the first time in more than
two months.
"The dollar and yen are losing ground across the board this
morning on an unexpected rebound in risk appetite going into the
weekend," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at
BNY Mellon in New York.
Analysts said the data could dampen expectations for a third
round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve, which some
had hoped would come as early as next month, but an increase in
the jobless rate to 8.3 percent in July will probably keep
expectations of additional monetary stimulus intact.
"Overall, the greater-than-expected increase in payrolls
should win the day and act as some support to risk assets even
if it does diminish the chances of QE3 as early as September,"
said Andrew Grantham, economist at CIBC World Markets in
Toronto.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus
six other major currencies, fell 1.2 percent to 82.324, on pace
for its biggest daily drop since the end of June.
The dollar gained 0.5 percent against the yen, to 78.58 yen
, after hitting a two-week high of 78.77.
The Japanese currency fell sharply across the board, losing
more than 1 percent against the Australian, Canadian
and New Zealand dollars. It lost more than
2 percent versus the Mexican peso and fell 2.6
percent against the South African rand.
REASSESS ECB
The euro rose as high as $1.2386 on Reuters data and was
last up 1.7 percent at $1.2385, on track for its best day
since the end of June. Against the yen it rallied 2.1 percent,
to 97.40 yen.
"Markets are looking through the ECB disappointment
yesterday and realizing that further supportive measures for
Spain, Italy, etc. are still likely over the medium term," said
Greg Anderson, North America head of FX strategy at Citigroup in
New York.
The ECB said on Thursday it will draw up plans in the coming
weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize euro zone
borrowing costs, disappointing hopes for quick action to address
the debt crisis.
It indicated any intervention would not come before
September, and bank President Mario Draghi also said
intervention would come only if governments activated the euro
zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying
bonds.
Recent highs around $1.2390/.2406 were expected to be strong
resistance for the euro with speculators and long-term
investors, such as reserve managers looking to sell the euro on
any bounce, traders said.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell, but were still
not far from the 7 percent danger level. Italian 10-year bond
yields also slid.
"Compared to expectations two weeks ago, the ECB has
delivered something more," Jens Nordvig, global head of currency
strategy at Nomura Securities in New York, wrote to clients.
"This does not mean that the euro crisis is over, but it
does improve the risk distribution for certain euro zone assets
and global risk assets more generally."