* Euro heads for best one-day rise in a month
* U.S. economy adds 163,000 jobs last month, topping
forecasts
* Market players reassess ECB stance on bond-buying
* Spain inches closer to asking for EU bailout
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 3 The dollar sank on Friday as
better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in July had investors
selling the traditional safe-haven currency while embracing the
euro, putting it on track for its best one-day rise in a month.
The single currency had been rallying before the jobs data
as investors took a more optimistic view of Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting in which the bank signaled further support
for debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
U.S. employers in July hired the most workers in five
months, but an increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept
prospects of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
on the table, a negative for the dollar.
The Fed this week sent a strong signal that a new round of
major support could be on the way if the recovery did not pick
up.
Investors bought the euro, which tumbled during the previous
session, as the focus shifted from the lack of immediate ECB
policy action to the fact that a path has been laid out that
would allow for a much more forceful ECB move.
"The euro and most foreign currencies are higher as markets
reversed some of the initial disappointment following
yesterday's ECB announcement," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of
currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.
"Overall, this week's trifecta of key market events has
produced more good than bad."
The euro rose as high as $1.2392 on Reuters data and was
last up 1.6 percent at $1.2370, on track for its best day
since the end of June.
Risk-taking also buoyed the euro against the yen. The single
currency rallied 2.1 percent to 97.24 yen.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inched closer on Friday
to asking for an EU bailout for his country, but said he needed
first to know what conditions would be attached and what form
the rescue would take.
"While the path for foreign exchange markets going forward
will undoubtedly remain uneven, we view this week's events as
consistent with U.S. dollar and yen weakness, and strength in
other G10 and emerging currencies in the coming weeks and
months," Bennenbroek said.
Recent highs for the euro around $1.2390/1.2406 were
expected to be strong resistance for the euro with speculators
and long-term investors, such as reserve managers looking to
sell the euro on any bounce, traders said.
The ECB said on Thursday it will draw up plans in the
coming weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize euro zone
borrowing costs, disappointing hopes for quick action to address
the debt crisis.
It indicated any intervention would not come before
September, and bank President Mario Draghi also said
intervention would come only if governments activated the euro
zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying
bonds.
"Compared to expectations two weeks ago, the ECB has
delivered something more," Jens Nordvig, global head of currency
strategy at Nomura Securities in New York, wrote to clients.
"This does not mean that the euro crisis is over, but it
does improve the risk distribution for certain euro zone assets
and global risk assets more generally."
The dollar gained 0.5 percent against the yen, to 78.60 yen
, after hitting a two-week high of 78.77, according to
Reuters data.