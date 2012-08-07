* Euro near one-month high, talk of $1.2450 option barrier
* Aussie hits 4-1/2 month high, RBA holds rates steady
* Euro/Swiss franc steadies after spiking to five-month high
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 7 The euro rose for a third
straight session against the dollar on Tuesday, underpinned by
expectations the European Central Bank is prepared to act soon
to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
The Australian dollar also rose to its highest in more than
four months against the greenback after the country's central
bank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5 percent and dropped
few hints about easing soon.
Rising expectations that the ECB could step in as early as
next month to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs have sparked a global rally in risky assets since Friday,
lifting the euro as well as the Australian dollar.
"There is support arising from expected ECB action in terms
of purchasing bonds which is helping ease the pressure on the
euro and the euro zone in general," said Sebastien Galy,
currency strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
In early New York trading, the euro climbed 0.2 percent
higher at $1.2424. It hit a one-month high of $1.2443 on
Monday before paring gains. Traders cited an options expiry due
later in the day at $1.2400 that could keep the euro close to
that level.
There was also reported talk of options barrier at $1.2450.
Options players may sell the euro if it climbs close to that
level, but the euro's rise could gain steam if the barrier is
hit.
Markets were initially disappointed on Thursday when the ECB
failed to take immediate action to stabilize bond markets, as
the details of how it intends to do this and how effective it
will be remain unclear. However, traders and analysts say the
bank's willingness to take bold measures could result in further
gains for the euro.
"I see further gains in the euro from here because we have
breached key technical levels on the upside," said Galy. "If we
continue this risk rally and this trend of dollar weakness, then
we may hit $1.25 which is a key support in June and we may
overshoot this level a little bit before we start trending down
again."
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's victory Tuesday in a
vote of confidence on a bill that would cut spending to rein in
the deficit also helped the euro.
But uncertainties remained. There were concerns about the
potential for opposition from Germany, the euro zone's largest
country, to any large-scale bond-buying programme.
"Skeptics remain and the ECB will have to replace rhetoric
with action sooner (rather) than later for this upward move to
gain any momentum,' said Matthew Lifson, senior trader and
analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New Jersey.
"There are still people predicting the $1.2000 level in the
euro by year end."
Last week, the ECB indicated any intervention in the
sovereign bond markets would not come before September and such
a move would come only if governments first applied for
assistance from the rescue funds.
SPIKE VS FRANC
Late on Monday, the euro briefly rose to its highest in
nearly five months against the Swiss franc on trading platform
EBS after a slew of computer generated orders pushed it higher,
traders said.
EBS daily charts showed the euro rose to 1.20928
francs after 2000 GMT on Monday from around 1.2015 in a matter
of minutes as the algorithmic orders were executed. The euro
soon dropped back down and was last at 1.2010 francs, continuing
to hold just above the Swiss National Bank-imposed floor of 1.20
francs.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent at $1.0588, having
hit a high of $1.0604, its strongest since March 20,
after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates
steady and appeared in no hurry to cut borrowing costs again.
But the RBA's reference to the Australian dollar in its
accompanying statement caught some analysts' attention. The
central bank said the currency's exchange rate remains high
despite a drop in the terms of trade.
Greater appetite riskier assets lifted the Canadian dollar
to its highest in nearly three months at C$0.9966 per
U.S. dollar, while sterling rose 0.5 percent to $1.5672
after UK industrial and manufacturing data was not as bad as
expected.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.4 percent to 78.56 yen,
staying above a two-month low of 77.90 yen struck last week.