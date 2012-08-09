* Euro well below recent one-month high vs dollar * Euro trades near 12-year low vs Swedish crown * Most growth-linked currencies hold steady By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 9 The euro fell against the dollar and yen on Thursday, with investors consolidating recent gains amid this week's run of weak German data, although the single currency's setback could be short-lived as investors await policy action from the European Central Bank. Investors remained hopeful about ECB's bond-buying program as ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said Thursday that the ECB should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets very soon and said that an exit of Greece from the euro zone was not envisaged. "As long as investors continue to take the ECB at face value that it will not allow the euro to unravel, we think the euro's downside may be limited," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. In early New York trading, the euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2297, well below a one-month high of $1.2443 set on Monday, with traders citing eastern European accounts selling. They said it could extend losses if the euro breaks below stop-loss orders at $1.2290. The euro was also being pressured by recent weak euro zone economic data. On Wednesday, data showed that industrial output in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell slightly more than expected in June. Germany also reported that imports fell in June for the second time in three months, and exports also dropped. And in the ECB's monthly bulletin released on Thursday, the bank referred to the region's economic weakness. The ECB said there were downside risks to the euro zone's economic outlook with financial market tensions and their potential impact on the real economy posing the main concerns. It also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as some investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better quality alternatives. The euro hovered just shy of 12-year lows against the Swedish crown and was weak near a 9-1/2 year trough against the Norwegian currency. Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg said on Thursday the Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its growth forecast. The euro was down 0.1 percent against the Swedish crown at 8.2575 crowns, bringing it very close to a low hit on Wednesday of 8.2550. The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices. Rabobank's senior currency strategist Jane Foley said diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies. The higher-yielding and growth-linked Australian dollar also gained against the dollar, trading up 0.1 percent at US$1.0573, having earlier hit $1.0615, its highest since March 20. Data showed China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low in July, suggesting the country's central bank has room to follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to stimulate the economy. In Australia, employment in July surpassed expectations while the jobless rate surprised with a dip to 5.2 percent. Commodity currencies such as the Aussie are supported by expectations of monetary stimulus either by China or by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, as widely expected but was more pessimistic in its outlook for exports and output. The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the yen to 78.66 yen . "The market now assumes that there are semi-official bids at 78.00, but the experience of 2009/10 tells us that Fed QE, provides no real support to dollar/yen. So the support at 77.90/78.00 yen looks vulnerable," Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING said in a note.