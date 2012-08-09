* Euro well below recent one-month high vs dollar
* Euro drops to 12-year low vs Swedish crown
* Most growth-linked currencies hold steady
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 9 The euro fell against the dollar
and yen on Thursday for a second straight session, with
investors consolidating recent gains, although the single
currency's setback could be short-lived as market participants
await policy action from the European Central Bank.
Investors remained hopeful about the ECB's bond-buying
program as ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said
Thursday the bank should be ready to intervene decisively in
bond markets very soon to reduce borrowing costs in the
peripheral countries. He also said an exit of Greece from the
euro zone was not envisaged.
"The ECB has a very high incentive to get those bond spreads
down because those high bond spreads hinder the monetary
mechanisms in the euro zone," said Hans Redeker, global head of
currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
He added that while Morgan Stanley remains a long-term bear
on the euro, the investment bank is now calling for a "tradable
correction" in the euro that could see it rise to $1.27, with an
outside chance of hitting $1.30.
BNP Paribas has also flagged a long euro/dollar trade,
saying that expected ECB policy action should reduce the
sovereign risk premium in the euro zone. It has entered long
euros at $1.2320, targeting $1.2800, with stops at $1.2115.
In midday New York trading, the euro fell 0.8 percent to
$1.2272, well below a one-month high of $1.2443 set on
Monday. It hit a one-week low of $1.2266, extending losses after
it broke below stop-loss orders at $1.2290.
The euro was also being pressured by recent weak euro zone
economic data. On Wednesday, data showed that industrial output
in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell slightly more
than expected in June. Germany also reported that imports fell
in June for the second time in three months, and exports
dropped as well.
In the ECB's monthly bulletin released on Thursday, the bank
referred to the region's economic weakness. The ECB said there
were downside risks to the euro zone's economic outlook with
financial market tensions and their potential impact on the real
economy posing the main concerns.
The euro also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as
some investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's
sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better quality
alternatives.
The euro dropped to 12-year lows against the Swedish crown
at 8.2370 and was near a 9-1/2-year trough against
the Norwegian currency.
Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg said on Thursday the
Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face
of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its
growth forecast.
The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy
performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices.
Rabobank's senior currency strategist Jane Foley said
diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to
euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies.
Earlier, data showing China's annual consumer inflation fell
to a 30-month low in July briefly supported the Australian
dollar. The data suggested that the country's central bank has
room to follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to
stimulate the economy, which should benefit the Aussie dollar.
In Australia, employment in July surpassed expectations
while the jobless rate surprised with a dip to 5.2 percent.
The Aussie was last flat on the day at US$1.0563.
Commodity currencies such as the Aussie are supported by
expectations of monetary stimulus either by China or by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, kept monetary policy steady on
Thursday, as widely expected, but was more pessimistic in its
outlook for exports and output.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the yen to 78.66 yen
.