* Euro retreats further from one-month high vs dollar
* Expectations for ECB action limits losses
* Swedish crown climbs to 12-year high versus euro
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 9 The euro fell against the dollar
for a second straight session o n T hursday as traders booked
profits on recent gains, but losses were limited by hopes of
European Central Bank action to ease the pressure on
debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
The euro zone common currency has staged a rebound since
hitting a more-than-two-year low of $1.2040 late last month
after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would do whatever
it takes to save the euro and may purchase bonds to help lower
borrowing costs for stressed countries.
But the rally lost steam after the currency failed to rise
convincingly above key resistance around $1.2400, the 55-day
moving average, prompting traders to lock in gains.
"Euro bears are getting braver every day the short-covering
rally fails to make further headway," said Kit Juckes, currency
strategist at Societe Generale in London.
Investors also grew worried about the ECB's pre-condition
for action -- that troubled countries ask for help from the euro
zone's rescue funds. This raised the risk that the debt crisis
in Spain and Italy may have to get worse before policymakers
make a move, traders said.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2291, well below a
one-month high of $1.2443 set o n M onday. It hit a one-week low
of $1.2265 on Reuters data, extending losses after it broke
below stop-loss orders at $1.2290.
Against the yen, the euro slid 0.4 percent to 96.58
. The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.57 yen.
ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said Thursday
the bank should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets
very soon to reduce borrowing costs in the peripheral countries.
He also said an exit of Greece from the euro zone was not
envisaged.
BNP Paribas said expected ECB policy action should reduce
the sovereign risk premium in the euro zone. It has entered long
euros at $1.2320, targeting $1.2800, with stops at $1.2115.
Morgan Stanley said while it remains a long-term bear on the
euro, it expects a "tradable correction" in the euro that could
cause it to rise to $1.27, with an outside chance of hitting
$1.30.
"The ECB has a very high incentive to get those bond spreads
down because those high bond spreads hinder the monetary
mechanisms in the euro zone," said Hans Redeker, global head of
currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London
The euro extended declines from the prior session sparked by
weak German economic data. In the ECB's monthly bulletin
released on Th ursday, the bank said there were downside risks to
the euro zone's economic outlook, with financial market tensions
and their potential impact on the real economy posing the main
concerns.
The euro also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as
some investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's
sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better-quality
alternatives.
The euro dropped to 12-year lows against the Swedish crown
around 8.2250 and was near a 9-1/2-year trough
against the Norwegian currency.
Sweden's finance minister, Anders Borg, said on Thursday the
Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face
of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its
growth forecast.
The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy
performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices.
Rabobank's senior currency strategist, Jane Foley, said
diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to
euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies.
Data showing China's annual consumer inflation fell to a
30-month low in July briefly supported the Australian dollar.
The data suggested that the country's central bank has room to
follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to stimulate the
economy, which should benefit the Aussie dollar.
The Aussie rose to $1.0612 before pulling back to $1.0576,
up 0.1 percent on the day. It also drew support from
surprisingly strong employment data.