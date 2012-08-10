* Euro on track for weekly loss versus dollar * Optimism about ECB action waning * Chinese data knocks Australian dollar By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 10 The euro struggled for a third day against the dollar and yen on Friday and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars fell as well, weighed down by a generally risk-averse environment following soft trade data from China. The Chinese trade numbers, coupled with a series of recent weak euro zone and U.S. data reports, raised worries about a global slowdown, analysts said. The decline in the euro put the common currency on track for its first weekly loss against the dollar and yen in three weeks. "Some of that initial euphoria on the euro has worn off and when you combine that with the global outlook and the weak data coming out of Germany this week, people are starting to get a little more nervous again," said Lucy Lillicrap, senior risk consultant at global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in London. Expectations that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy helped the euro to a one-month high against the dollar and saw it rally against the yen earlier this week. But those gains have faded as investors booked profits. "Despite what the ECB is saying, you're seeing risk sentiment reverse," Lillicrap said. In midday trading, the euro slid 0.1 percent to $1.2297, off a one-month high of $1.2443 struck on Monday and falling to a one-week low of $1.2239. Against the yen, the euro fell 0.6 percent to 96.11 yen . Germany's economy ministry comments that the country faced "significant risks" linked to the euro zone crisis also weighed on the region's common currency. Next week, euro zone second-quarter economic output data is expected to show a contraction and is likely to put pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates, a factor that could weigh on the euro. "We're now in a range in the euro," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "We have tremendous hurdles to get through in September so we're probably in this $1.20-$1.25 range. Once we get closer to September, we're going to have details about the ECB plan." Despite the euro's fall, implied volatilities are subdued. The one-month euro/dollar implied volatility traded around 9 percent, against 10 percent a week ago. Option traders said that unless the euro broke below $1.2250, volatility would drift lower. AFEX's Lillicrap thinks the euro's downtrend this year may be coming to an end, but she cannot be certain about that until the currency gets to $1.2750. "But overall, the markets are willing to give the ECB the benefit of the doubt. The ECB is out there saying it will do something and that in itself is a positive." CHINESE NUMBERS Earlier, below-forecast Chinese data cooled appetite for riskier currencies. Exports grew just 1.0 percent in July year-on-year, below expectations for an 8.6 percent increase. Imports grew 4.7 percent, compared with a forecast for a 7.2 percent rise. The Australian dollar fell 0.2 percent to US$1.0556, a day after touching $1.0615, its highest since March 20, while the Canadian dollar was down 0.1 percent versus the green back, which last traded at US$0.9915. Before the Chinese data, the Aussie had fallen after the central bank released its quarterly monetary policy statement, in which it upgraded its 2012 economic outlook but warned a strong currency could constrain growth more than in the past. With demand for risky assets ebbing, investors chose the safety of the dollar and the yen. The dollar bought 78.26 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day but still in the narrow 77.90-78.80 yen range that has held since late July. It hit a three-week peak of 78.79 yen on Thursday, with traders citing exporter orders above 79 yen. Earlier Japan's controversial sales tax bill was passed by the upper house of parliament, a step analysts said could eventually exert pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease monetary policy further in coming months. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 82.526, well above a one-month low of 82.041 touched on Tuesday.