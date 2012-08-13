* Traders cover short positions in quiet trade

* Some still keen to sell on rallies on policy uncertainty

* Weak Japanese GDP data highlights global economy worries

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Aug 13 The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in four sessions on Monday as investors exited bearish bets against the common currency, but the euro remained vulnerable to selling on rallies and signs of disagreement among the region's politicians.

Trade was thin and the euro remained below a one-month high hit last week. Investors have pared back expectations the ECB will step in and help lower sky-high Spanish and Italian borrowing costs in the coming weeks.

ECB President Mario Draghi spurred a rally in the euro earlier this month after pledging to do everything necessary to preserve the euro, but investors remain cautious due to the vagueness of the ECB's announcement.

"The euro is well below the highs of last week and today we are seeing some short covering, but the move today is generally uninspired in a lackluster session," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

"This is just position squaring as there has been no major news today or over the weekend to cause the euro's strength, " Chandler said. "People are parking funds until September and the preference right now seems to be for higher yields, such as the Canadian and Australian dollars as well as the Mexican peso."

With the euro, short covering would involve buying the euro to close bets that had wagered the currency would fall.

Many analysts expect the euro to tread water until Sept. 12, when the German constitutional court delivers its verdict on the euro zone rescue fund and the fiscal pact for budget discipline.

Currency moves were exaggerated by lower volumes with much of the northern hemisphere on summer holidays.

The euro was up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2340, rising past reported stop-loss orders at $1.2310 and $1.2330 to hit a session high of $1.2359 on Reuters data.

Chartists said a drop below Friday's low of $1.2241 could see it target the early August low of $1.21335.

Investors weighed expectations for more central bank stimulus after Japan showed economic weakness.

"There is no coherent message between politicians and policymakers," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC, adding that the euro's failure to break above $1.2450 would leave traders inclined to sell it on rallies.

The risk of politicians disagreeing on ECB action was likely to see traders selling the euro, he said.

Despite traders paring short positions, the overalloutlook for the euro remained gloomy. On Tuesday, euro zone second-quarter economic output data is expected to show a contraction and is likely to put pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates, a factor that may weigh on the euro.

JAPANESE DATA

The safe-haven Japanese yen showed little reaction to weaker-than-expected economic growth in Japan in the April-June period.

But analysts said the sluggish economic activity raised expectations that the Bank of Japan and the government were ready to provide additional stimulus, a move which could push the yen lower in the near term.

The U.S. dollar was up 0.1 percent at 78.28 yen, holding above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit in early August, while the euro rose 0.5 percent to 96.64 yen.

The Japanese data highlighted the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy.