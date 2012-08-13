NEW YORK Aug 13 The euro hit a global session high against the safe-haven Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Monday as investors covered bearish bets on the currency in the aftermath of losses last week.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 96.90 and last traded at 96.86, up 0.7 percent on the day.

The euro hit a high of $1.2373 and last traded at $1.2372, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.