Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
NEW YORK Aug 13 The euro hit a global session high against the safe-haven Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Monday as investors covered bearish bets on the currency in the aftermath of losses last week.
Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 96.90 and last traded at 96.86, up 0.7 percent on the day.
The euro hit a high of $1.2373 and last traded at $1.2372, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Caution begins to mount ahead of UK elections, Comey testimony