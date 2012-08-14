NEW YORK Aug 14 The dollar hit its highest
level against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen in nearly
a month on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. data had
investors paring back expectations the Federal Reserve would
provide more stimulus to keep U.S. interest rates low.
U.S retail sales rose for the first time in four months in
July, a sign that consumers could drive faster economic growth
in the third quarter.
The dollar hit a global session high of 78.93 yen,
its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.84, up 0.7
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
The euro briefly erased gains against the dollar, but
recouped looses to last trade at $1.2348, up 0.1 percent.
"The reports suggest that the U.S. economy continues to grow,
although at a slow pace. The numbers moreover reduce the
possibility of Fed action at the next meeting," said Vassili
Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New
York.
"As a result, we're seeing dollar/yen move higher because
this is the pair most sensitive to interest rate expectations,"
he said.