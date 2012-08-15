* Dollar advances versus a basket of major currencies
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar rose against major
currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by rising Treasury yields and
diminishing expectations of further monetary easing from the
Federal Reserve.
But it came off a one-month high against the yen after data
showed flat consumer prices and an unexpected contraction in a
New York state manufacturing index.
The data followed a report on Tuesday that showed U.S.
retail sales rising in July for the first time in four months,
leading analysts to conclude the slowdown in the world's largest
economy during the second quarter will prove temporary.
"To some extent, this reverses some of the optimism we saw
after yesterday's retail sales number," said Omer Esiner, chief
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "It's
nothing major, but it's kind of one step forward, one step back
right now."
"While one or two data points alone will not meaningfully
alter the outlook for Fed monetary policy, additional upside
surprises to U.S. data over the coming weeks would indeed see
investors scale back expectations for additional Fed easing and
likely see the dollar gain more ground against its major
counterparts."
The dollar index, which measures the value of the
greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent to
82.667.
The dollar had been under pressure from growing speculation
that the Fed could launch another round of bond-buying, or
quantitative easing, as early as September. But analysts say if
U.S. data show that the economy is improving, the need for
further stimulus would recede, helping the dollar to bounce.
A gauge of manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly
contracted in August for the first time since October 2011 while
separate data showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July
for a second straight month.
But pessimism stemming from the Empire State manufacturing
data was offset by yet another report showing U.S. industrial
output expanded last month at the fastest pace since April.
"Overall, a fairly healthy report, and taking (Tuesday's)
retail numbers into account as well, we're leaning toward
lifting our GDP forecast for the third-quarter from 1.6 percent
(currently) to something closer to 2 percent," said Avery
Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC WM Economics in Toronto.
The dollar's gains saw the euro come under fresh pressure,
and traders also cited talk of euro selling by a European
central bank that has been diversifying its reserves into
Swedish crowns and British pounds.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.2282. It also dropped 0.3 percent to 96.69 yen.
But volumes were low, exaggerating currency moves with
investors wary of selling the euro aggressively given the
prospect of the European Central Bank restarting its bond-buying
program to curb high Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
The dollar was little changed at 78.70 yen, having
risen to a one-month high of 79.04 yen earlier on Reuters data.
The pair has been particularly sensitive to moves in U.S.
Treasuries, with rising bond yields increasing the appeal of
dollar-denominated assets.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 9/32, with
the yield at 1.7636 percent.
Traders reported offers above 79 yen and chartists at
Commerzbank said if the dollar manages to close above its
200-day moving average of around 79.19 yen, it may rally to its
June 25 high of 80.63 yen.