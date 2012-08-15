* Dollar advances versus a basket of major currencies * Talk of European central bank diversifying out of euros * U.S. output at fastest pace since April, CPI flat By Wanfeng Zhou NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar rose against major currencies on Wednesday, buoyed by rising Treasury yields and diminishing expectations of further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. But it came off a one-month high against the yen after data showed flat consumer prices and an unexpected contraction in a New York state manufacturing index. The data followed a report on Tuesday that showed U.S. retail sales rising in July for the first time in four months, leading analysts to conclude the slowdown in the world's largest economy during the second quarter will prove temporary. "To some extent, this reverses some of the optimism we saw after yesterday's retail sales number," said Omer Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "It's nothing major, but it's kind of one step forward, one step back right now." "While one or two data points alone will not meaningfully alter the outlook for Fed monetary policy, additional upside surprises to U.S. data over the coming weeks would indeed see investors scale back expectations for additional Fed easing and likely see the dollar gain more ground against its major counterparts." The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 82.667. The dollar had been under pressure from growing speculation that the Fed could launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September. But analysts say if U.S. data show that the economy is improving, the need for further stimulus would recede, helping the dollar to bounce. A gauge of manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time since October 2011 while separate data showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July for a second straight month. But pessimism stemming from the Empire State manufacturing data was offset by yet another report showing U.S. industrial output expanded last month at the fastest pace since April. "Overall, a fairly healthy report, and taking (Tuesday's) retail numbers into account as well, we're leaning toward lifting our GDP forecast for the third-quarter from 1.6 percent (currently) to something closer to 2 percent," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC WM Economics in Toronto. The dollar's gains saw the euro come under fresh pressure, and traders also cited talk of euro selling by a European central bank that has been diversifying its reserves into Swedish crowns and British pounds. The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2282. It also dropped 0.3 percent to 96.69 yen. But volumes were low, exaggerating currency moves with investors wary of selling the euro aggressively given the prospect of the European Central Bank restarting its bond-buying program to curb high Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. The dollar was little changed at 78.70 yen, having risen to a one-month high of 79.04 yen earlier on Reuters data. The pair has been particularly sensitive to moves in U.S. Treasuries, with rising bond yields increasing the appeal of dollar-denominated assets. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 9/32, with the yield at 1.7636 percent. Traders reported offers above 79 yen and chartists at Commerzbank said if the dollar manages to close above its 200-day moving average of around 79.19 yen, it may rally to its June 25 high of 80.63 yen.