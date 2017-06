* U.S. dollar gains versus a basket of major currencies * Improving U.S. data erodes case for Fed to ease policy more * U.S. output at fastest pace since April, CPI flat * Talk of a European central bank diversifying out of euros By Wanfeng Zhou and Daniel Bases NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen and strengthened versus the euro on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. economic data boosted Treasury yields and cut expectations of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. U.S. industrial output expanded last month at the fastest pace since April, while home-builder sentiment in August hit its highest level in more than five years, data showed on Wednesday. The reports followed Tuesday's data showing U.S. retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months, leading analysts to conclude the slowdown in the world's largest economy during the second quarter will prove temporary. "While one or two data points alone will not meaningfully alter the outlook for Fed monetary policy, additional upside surprises to U.S. data over the coming weeks would indeed see investors scale back expectations for additional Fed easing and likely see the dollar gain more ground against its major counterparts," said Omer Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0. 21 percent to 82.656 . The dollar's gains saw the euro come under fresh pressure, and traders also cited talk of euro selling by a European central bank that has been diversifying its reserves into Swedish crowns and British pounds. The euro fell 0. 27 percent against the dollar to $1.2288 and lost 0.0 9 percent to 96.92 y en. One firm however is not betting the euro is on the cusp of a large-scale decline against the greenback. "Euro/U.S. dollar has backed off its best levels but this looks to be consolidation rather than the beginnings of a more pronounced downtrend," HSBC wrote clients on Wednesday. "Market expectations for more Fed easing have receded of late, and to the extent that continues and aids the dollar in the process, it presents a potential wrinkle to our otherwise constructive outlook for (the euro versus the U.S. dollar)," the firm said. HSBC believes the euro may find some supportive buying in the $1.2240-50 level. However, if options related selling accelerates and the euro falls below $1.22, "barring some more blatantly bearish news out of the Eurozone" it might be a good time to establish a long position in the euro. Low trading volumes exaggerated currency moves. Investors remain wary of selling the euro aggressively given the prospect of the European Central Bank restarting its bond-buying program to curb high Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras next week will hold his first meetings with euro zone leaders since taking office. Samaras will strive to assure them he will honour a pledge for more austerity and gauge whether they would grant him more time to pull it off. The dollar gained 0.2 0 percent to 78.8 8 yen, having risen to a one-month high of 79.04 yen earlier on Reuters data. The pair has been particularly sensitive to moves in U.S. Treasuries, with rising bond yields increasing the appeal of dollar-denominated assets. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 2 2 /32 , with the yield at 1 .81 5 p ercent. Traders reported offers above 79 yen and chartists at Commerzbank said if the dollar manages to close above its 200-day moving average of around 79.19 yen, it may rally to its June 25 high of 80.63 yen. Some analysts and traders said dollar gains may be limited by the potential for fund repatriation by Japanese institutional investors during August. August typically sees a large number of bond redemptions in U.S. Treasuries as well as coupon payments. Japanese investors holding Treasuries might sell the dollar against the yen to bring home some of the proceeds. The dollar had been under pressure from growing speculation that the Fed could launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September. But analysts say if U.S. data show that the economy is improving, the need for further stimulus would recede, helping the dollar to bounce. Earlier, it briefly erased gains versus the yen after data showed a gauge of manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time since October 2011 while separate data showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July for a second straight month.