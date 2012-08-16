* Germany's Merkel says leaders are on track
* Euro buffered by ECB action expectations
* U.S. jobless claims pare dollar gains versus yen
* Interest rates to influence dollar versus yen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 16 The euro rose against the
dollar and yen o n T hursday as investors pared bearish bets
against the currency on raised expectations of action from the
European Central Bank to contain the region's more than two-year
old debt crisis.
The single currency shared by 17 countries has been prone to
bouts of short-covering, or buying back the currency after a
sell-off, on positive headlines from euro zone politicians and
policymakers. Thursday was no exception.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back recent
comments by the ECB President Mario Draghi and said his recent
vow to do all necessary to defend the euro zone is in line
European leaders.
Merkel also said time is of the essence in making progress
on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, adding that she feels
European leaders are on the right track.
"It seems that Merkel is supporting Draghi's pledge and in
that respect Germany appears to be less resistant to the idea of
the ECB buying the bonds of Spain and Italy," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington D.C.
"At the least, the news fed into the short-covering euro
rally that was already going on," he said. "Personally I am not
going to read too much into the headlines and am waiting word of
concrete ECB action."
The euro last traded at $1.2364, up 0.6 percent on
the day. The euro rose 0.9 percent against the yen at
97.94.
A Reuters poll in early August showed the ECB was seen as
likely to begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds in September
and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5
percent.
FED POLICY MULLED
A small unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims and a
surprise drop in housing starts renewed expectations the Federal
Reserve would engage in a third round of large-scale bond
purchases, or quantitative easing, to help the sluggish economy.
That caused the dollar to retreat from a one-month high against
the yen.
A report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve also signaled
business contraction in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in August,
though it was milder than in July.
Quantitative easing is negative for the dollar as it is
tantamount to printing money and dilutes its value. Lowered
expectations of a third round of QE have pushed Treasury yields,
which move inversely to price, higher.
Higher yields make the dollar more attractive to investors,
particularly against the yen.
"As long as yields rise in the U.S., dollar/yen will
respond," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at
Standard Bank. But he said moves tend to be slow, and the dollar
could rise to 80 yen or just beyond, though it was unlikely to
rise further.
"Even without more quantitative easing the economic backdrop
in the U.S. is such that yields will stay low," Barrow said.
The dollar last traded at 79.24 yen, up 0.3 percent
but down from a one-month high of 79.39 hit earlier in the
session, according to Reuters data.