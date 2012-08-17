* Euro hits 6-week high vs yen, dollar/yen at 5-week high * Merkel comments in support of ECB help euro * Yen dented by better risk appetite, higher Treasury yields By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Aug 17 The euro hit a six-week high against the Japanese yen on Friday in thin trade as positive comments made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel the previous day continued to buoy expectations that significant action will be taken to stem the euro zone debt crisis. The dollar rose to a five-week high against the yen, buoyed by a recent rise in U.S. government bond yields in the wake of firmer economic data and as a greater appetite for riskier assets hurt the safe-haven Japanese currency. Merkel said on Thursday that last month's declaration by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that he would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro were "completely in line" with the approach taken by European leaders. Her comments soothed market worries about disagreements among euro zone leaders on how to tackle the crisis and increased expectations the European Central Bank would buy Spanish and Italian bonds next month to lower the two countries' borrowing costs. The euro last traded at 98.18 yen, 0.1 percent higher, but down from a global session high of 98.40, its highest since early July. Against the dollar the euro was flat at $1.2356. "Outside of Merkel's comments yesterday I have not seen any other clear catalyst behind the euro's gains," said Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. "It's summer, it's August and it's Friday, so I would not read too much into today's price action," he said. Analysts said concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and a weakening economy were likely to make investors wary of pushing the euro out of its recent trading range. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists expect the ECB to begin buying bonds of Italy and Spain in September, and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent. "Most of the majors consolidated in the overnight, with very tight ranges - in some cases, the smallest range of the week - transpiring amid what could perhaps be the last day of lower volumes across the globe," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York. Foreign exchange market volatility and volume should begin to pick up next week, particularly with German Chancellor Angela Merkel returning from vacation, he said. "Risk-appetite remains dampened despite improvements in European funding costs, though this has to do with the strength of the U.S. dollar and a lack of any upside momentum in European cash equity markets or U.S. equity market futures," he said. DOLLAR GAINS VERSUS YEN The dollar hit a global session high of 79.49 yen, its strongest since mid-July. It last traded at 79.42, up 0.1 percent on the day. Traders said it could extend gains if it breaks above stop-loss buy orders at 79.50, potentially targeting its 100-day moving average at around 79.65 yen. Surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales figures earlier this week and other firmer data since have dampened expectations the Fed will launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September, and lifted U.S. Treasury yields. The strong relationship between the performance of the dollar against the yen and yield spreads between U.S. and Japanese government bonds could see the dollar add to its gains if U.S. yields rise further. But analysts warned the U.S. economic recovery remained shaky and this would limit the scope for gains in bond yields. "U.S. long-term rates have risen, so it's hard to imagine the dollar weakening from here," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities in Tokyo.