* ECB downplays report on bond buying
* Der Spiegel says ECB considering setting yield thresholds
* Euro drops, though its falls seen limited
* Dollar hovers near 5-week high versus yen
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The euro slipped on Monday
after the European Central Bank brushed aside a report in
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that it w as considering setting
yield thresholds for any mo ves to buy the bonds of stru ggling
euro sove reign debtors.
The ECB said it was misleading to report on decisions that
had not yet been taken. Traders said the Der
Spiegel report had earlier boosted the eu ro b y lending weight to
the view that the ECB would revive its controversial bond-buying
programme.[ID : nL6E8JJ0V7]
The euro was also weighed down by Germany's central bank
rea sserting its c oncerns about ECB bond-buying w hich it said
posed "considerable risks to stability".
However, the currency's falls were expected to be limited,
with t he c hances of the ECB taking action o nce the European
su mmer ho liday season ends l eaving investors wary of selling the
euro aggressively.
"There are back and forth comments regarding ECB actions
keeping the euro under pressure," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C. "All
of this is taking place against the subdued late summer trading
backdrop so I wouldn't read too much into any of this."
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2301 with a session low of
$1.2293 though it stayed within the $1.2240-1.2450 range
it has hugged in the past two weeks.
"The Der Spiegel report talking about a possible cap in
peripheral bond yields gave the euro a slightly positive tone in
early trade, but the negative comments since have taken the
gloss off and we have seen it drift lower," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.
Market players have been wary about German opposition to ECB
bond-buying. But last week German Chancellor Angela Merkel
offered a robust defence of ECB chief Mario Draghi, who has been
widely criticised in Germany for promising to do "whatever it
takes to preserve the euro" and signalling his readiness to
resume the controversial bond buying programme.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.3 percent to 97.80 yen
. But it stayed not far from a six-week high of 98.40
yen hit on Friday as the prospect of ECB action kept investors
positive and weighed on the safe-haven Japanese currency.
Morgan Stanley analysts recommended buying the euro against
the yen on expectations Merkel will "maintain support for the
Draghi plan" and that "positive rhetoric will likely continue",
adding that investors remain short of the euro against the yen.
They advise buying at 97.00 yen with a target of 101.60 yen
and a stop at 95.70.
"We expect policy events in Europe to continue to provide
the euro with broad support in the near term, despite the
prospect of continued weak growth indicators," they said in a
note to clients.
The provisional estimates to euro zone purchasing managers'
surveys are due for release on Thursday while traders awaited
possible hints on a euro zone crisis solution later this week.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
DOLLAR FIRM VS YEN
The dollar was steady at 79.50 yen, having hit a
five-week high of 79.66 yen in early Asian trade as it continued
to gain from improvements in U.S. economic data that have lifted
U.S. government bond yields.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.86 percent
last week, bringing the yield advantage over
Japanese government bonds close to 1 percentage
point, its highest in more than three months.
"The steepening of the U.S. yield curve no doubt has led to
a rise in dollar/yen," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at
Credit Agricole in London.
"The yen will continue to stay under pressure as investors
are more willing to take on risk on expectations that something
positive will emerge from the euro zone in the near term. Any
disappointment will see the yen being bought again."
Movements in the dollar versus the yen tend to have a strong
correlation with the spread between U.S. and Japanese yields.
Analysts say if U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later this week
show there has been an active discussion to provide additional
monetary stimulus this could put the dollar back under pressure
and generate a rally in risky assets.