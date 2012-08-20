* ECB downplays report on bond buying
* Der Spiegel says ECB considering setting yield thresholds
* Euro drops, though its falls seen limited
* Dollar hovers near 5-week high versus yen
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The euro traded higher against
the dollar on Monday, recovering from earlier declines in
illiquid markets as investors bet that the fall as New York
trading opened was too far and too fast, based on speculation
rather than fundamentals.
The euro earlier slipped after the European Central Bank
brushed aside a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that it
was considering setting yield thresholds for any moves to buy
the bonds of the euro zone's struggling sovereign debtors.
The ECB said it was misleading to report on decisions that
had not yet been taken. Traders said the Der
Spiegel report had earlier boosted the euro by lending weight to
the view that the ECB would revive its controversial bond-buying
program.
That came even as Germany's central bank reasserted its
concerns about ECB bond-buying, which it said posed
"considerable risks to stability" despite the gains midway
through the session.
Yet investors were also wary of selling the euro too
aggressively given even the limited risk of the ECB taking
action once the European summer holiday season ends.
"There are back-and-forth comments regarding ECB actions,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, D.C. "All of this is taking place
against the subdued late summer trading backdrop so I wouldn't
read too much into any of this."
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2344, nearer to the session
peak of $1.2368 than the session low of $1.2293, though
it stayed within the $1.2240-1.2450 trading range seen in recent
weeks.
"This is a professional trading environment not
characterized by the long-term investor," said Michael Woolfolk,
an FX strategist with BNY Mellon in New York. "The current mood
is modestly risk-on, but not because they want to take on more
long euro positions, but rather less short euro positions."
Market players have been wary about German opposition to ECB
bond-buying. But last week German Chancellor Angela Merkel
offered a robust defense of ECB chief Mario Draghi, who has been
widely criticized in Germany for promising to do "whatever it
takes to preserve the euro" and signaling his readiness to
resume the controversial bond buying program.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.1 percent to 98 yen
, but it hovered near a six-week high of 98.40 yen hit
on Friday as the prospect of ECB action kept investors positive
and weighed on the safe-haven Japanese currency.
Morgan Stanley analysts recommended buying the euro against
the yen on expectations Merkel will "maintain support for the
Draghi plan," and that "positive rhetoric will likely continue,"
adding that investors remain short of the euro against the yen.
They advise buying at 97.00 yen with a target of 101.60 yen
and a stop at 95.70.
"We expect policy events in Europe to continue to provide
the euro with broad support in the near term, despite the
prospect of continued weak growth indicators," they said in a
note to clients.
The provisional estimates to euro zone purchasing managers'
surveys are due for release on Thursday while traders awaited
possible hints on a euro zone crisis solution later this week.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
The dollar was changing hands down 0.2 percent at 79.41 yen
, after having hit a five-week high of 79.66 yen in early
Asian trade. Despite the recent move, analysts said the dollar
should continue to gain from improvements in U.S. economic data
that have lifted Treasury debt yields.
"The yen will continue to stay under pressure as investors
are more willing to take on risk on expectations that something
positive will emerge from the euro zone in the near term," said
Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"Any disappointment will see the yen being bought again."
Movements in the dollar against the yen tend to have a
strong correlation with the spread between U.S. and Japanese
yields.
Analysts say if Federal Reserve minutes later this week show
there has been an active discussion at the U.S. central bank to
provide additional monetary stimulus, this could put the dollar
back under pressure and generate a rally in higher-risk assets.