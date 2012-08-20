* ECB downplays report on bond buying
* Der Spiegel says ECB considering setting yield thresholds
* Options market shows less euro put bias
* Dollar drops from five-week high against Japanese yen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The euro rose modestly against
the dollar on Monday in subdued summer trade as uncertainty
about the scope of possible European Central Bank action to
contain the region's debt crisis had investors refraining from
making large bets.
Speculation the ECB will restart its bond-buying program to
bring down borrowing costs in Spain and Italy has helped the
euro rise from above a two-year low of $1.2040 touched in late
July, but headlines out of Europe have since left the single
currency highly susceptible to powerful bouts of buying and
selling.
The euro had earlier slipped after the ECB brushed aside a
report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that it was considering
setting yield thresholds for any moves to buy the bonds of the
euro zone's struggling sovereign debtors.
The ECB said it was misleading to report on decisions that
had not yet been taken. Traders said the Der
Spiegel report had boosted the euro by lending weight to the
view the ECB would revive its controversial bond-buying program.
"It is unlikely the euro will move much higher until there
is something more concrete from the ECB," said Win Thin, global
head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
"While the market is quiet, upcoming events have a lot of
people in a wait-and-see mode," he said.
Data will be one of the market's primary focuses this week.
The provisional estimates for euro zone purchasing managers'
surveys are due for release on Thursday and traders await
possible hints on a euro zone crisis solution later this week.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
The next ECB meeting is in early September.
Germany's central bank reasserted its concerns about ECB
bond purchases, which it said posed "considerable risks to
stability" despite the gains midway through the session.
"There are back-and-forth comments regarding ECB actions,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington, D.C. "All of this is taking place
against the subdued late summer trading backdrop so I wouldn't
read too much into any of this."
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2348, nearer to the session
peak of $1.2368 than the session low of $1.2293, and
staying within the $1.2240-1.2450 trading range seen in recent
weeks.
"This is a professional trading environment not
characterized by the long-term investor," said Michael Woolfolk,
an FX strategist with BNY Mellon in New York. "The current mood
is modestly risk-on, but not because they want to take on more
long euro positions, but rather less short euro positions."
Market players have been wary about German opposition to ECB
bond-buying. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week
offered a robust defense of ECB chief Mario Draghi, who has been
widely criticized in Germany for promising to do "whatever it
takes to preserve the euro," and signaling his readiness to
resume the controversial bond buying program.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.1 percent to 98.02 yen
, below a six-week high of 98.40 yen hit on Friday.
In the options market, investor demand for puts, or the
right to sell euros, has waned somewhat in recent weeks, with
three-month euro/dollar risk reversals trading at
1.7 percent on Monday, down from 2.025 percent a week earlier
and 2 percent at the start of August.
Implied volatility, a gauge of price expectations,
in the currency pair traded at 9.45 percent on Monday, up from
9.30 percent a week earlier, but down from 10.70 percent at the
start of the month.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 79.38 yen, after
having hit a five-week high of 79.66 yen in early Asian trade.
Despite the recent move, analysts said the dollar should
continue to gain from improvements in U.S. economic data that
have lifted Treasury debt yields.
Analysts say if Federal Reserve minutes from its last
meeting later this week show there has been an active discussion
at the U.S. central bank to provide additional monetary
stimulus, this could put the dollar back under pressure and
generate a rally in higher-risk assets.