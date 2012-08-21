* Euro hits 2-week high vs dollar, 6-week high vs yen
* Talk of ECB action resurfaces
NEW YORK, Aug 21 The euro rallied to a two-week
high against the dollar and a six-week peak versus the yen on
Tuesday, bolstered by talk the European Central Bank will take
action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Uncertainties over the effectiveness of ECB bond-buying and
worries over the euro zone's debt and economic problems were
expected to limit the euro's gains however, and keep it hemmed
below this month's high of $1.2443.
Talk of ECB intervention in debt markets resurfaced after a
weekend report in Germany's Spiegel magazine that the central
bank would target specific yield levels as part of any
bond-buying programme.
The ECB tried to quash that speculation on Monday but
traders cited a story in British newspaper The Daily Telegraph
saying it could confirm the reports that ECB experts were
examining plans to effectively cap Spanish and Italian yields.
While that does not advance the process of the ECB actually
intervening - still largely dependent on German political
leaders' attitude at key meetings next month - investors see
that as evidence that the ECB is moving closer to action.
"The ECB must act in the bond market because threats, leaks
and promises have a limited lifespan. Without ECB intervention
Spanish and Italian rates will rise again as the countries no
longer have the confidence of the credit markets," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets,
Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey
The euro rose to $1.2438, its highest since Aug. 7
and close to the August 6 peak of $1.2443, hit days after ECB
President Mario Draghi pledged to do all it takes to preserve
the euro. It was last at $1.2435, up 0.8 percent.
Traders said it extended gains after triggering stop-loss
buy orders on the break above $1.2400.
Although investors remained wary of aggressively selling the
currency due to the possibility of ECB action, they were also
reluctant to push it much higher.
The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 6 and
European Union finance ministers meet on Sept. 14 and 15 - 10
days of action seen as critical for efforts to quell the crisis
and keep Greece in the single currency.
"Meanwhile the market will be trading sideways," said Niels
Christensen, strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"If the euro breaks above the August high ($1.2444) the
upside will be rather limited."
The euro rose as high as 98.84 yen, its strongest
since early July.
The euro's gains against the dollar helped push sterling
to a three-month high , while the Canadian dollar rose to
a 3 1/2-month high against the U.S. dollar.
DIPLOMACY
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
Samaras is expected to lobby for a two-year extension of
austerity measures to soften their impact, though he is unlikely
to win major concessions.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 79.51 yen
, but off the high of 79.66 yen hit on Monday, the highest
since July 12. Selling by Japanese exporters is seen capping the
currency for now.
The Australian dollar was last up 0.5 percent at
$1.0494 lifted by Australian central bank minutes showing
policymakers thought the full effects of previous interest rate
cuts had yet to be felt.