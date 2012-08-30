* Market waits to see if Bernanke hints at more easing
* Fed's Lockhart: 'Close call' as to whether more easing
needed
* China says willing to buy EU bonds, Italy debt sale smooth
NEW YORK, Aug 30 The euro declined for the
second straight day against the dollar on Thursday as investors
pared back expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will hint at near-term monetary easing in a much-awaited speech
on Friday.
Currency moves were limited as investors were reluctant to
place bets ahead of key events, which also include a European
Central Bank policy meeting next Thursday, the U.S. August jobs
report next Friday and a Fed policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
Hopes for further easing had grown since Fed meeting minutes
last week showed policymakers could act "fairly soon". The euro
also gained after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
canceled his appearance at the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday,
fueling hopes the ECB will soon offer help to Spain and Italy.
Uncertainty is high and investors and economists have become
far more skeptical that the Fed will announce a new round of
bond purchases at its September meeting, according to Reuters
polls over the last week.
The sentiment was echoed in comments from Dennis Lockhart,
the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, who told CNBC
on Thursday it will be a "close call" when policymakers meet
next month to decide whether to ease policy more.
"I think we're going to hear pretty much what we've heard
from chairman Bernanke, which will probably be dollar positive,"
said Matthew Lifson, senior trader and analyst at Cambridge
Mercantile Group in Princeton, New Jersey.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2509 with the
session low at $1.2486. It had earlier hit a session high of
$1.2563, within sight of last week's high of $1.2589. A rise
above that level would mark the euro's strongest level in eight
weeks.
U.S. economic numbers over the last two weeks have largely
come in a little better than forecast. Data on Thursday showed
U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in five months, while
the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits
was unchanged last week.
Analysts said policymakers will also want to wait for August
jobs data, which comes just ahead of the Fed's next policy
meeting.
"Because of those jobs numbers, we don't think Bernanke is
going to commit to anything, rather just to reiterate his
outline of what they can provide," said Eric Viloria, senior
currency strategist at Forex.com in New York. "In the near term,
if he doesn't say anything new, we could see some dollar
strength."
Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New
York, said with the press replete with stories not to expect too
much from Bernanke, "expectations look to have been set suitably
low.
"That suggests that the risk sell-off on Bernanke adding
very little to the future QE outlook is likely to be very
modest," he wrote to clients.
Earlier, the euro also drew support from comments by Premier
Wen Jiabao that China is prepared to buy more EU government
bonds, in the strongest sign of support for its biggest trading
partner in months.
Italy sold all it wanted of a new 10-year bond at auction on
Thursday, with yields well under 6 percent, helped by
expectations that the European Central Bank will act soon to
ease borrowing costs for weaker euro zone members.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 78.61 yen while the
euro slipped 0.2 percent to 98.36 yen.
Higher-yielding and commodity-linked currencies fell on
concerns about a flagging Chinese economy, which would curb
demand for commodities such as steel, iron ore and copper. The
Australian dollar fell to a five week low.
The Australian dollar was last down 0.4 percent at $1.0305.